Jesy Nelson's Gun Tattoo Is Slammed By Piers Morgan As 'Dangerously Deluded & Dumb'

5 December 2018, 12:38

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson has come under fire from Piers Morgan on 'This Morning' again after she got a new tattoo of a gun, something he's slammed as 'irresponsible' for a role model to 'impressionable young women'.

Jesy Nelson has come under fire from controversial This Morning host Piers Morgan once again for a new tattoo of a gun, something he's branded 'dangerously deluded and dumb', calling her out for being a 'bad influence on impressionable young women'.

Little Mix Fans Are Furious With Piers Morgan For Calling Jesy Nelson’s Latest Underwear Photo ‘Grim’

Addressing the Little Mix's new tattoo, Piers let rip saying: "It's a gun on the right side of her back side...isn't that great as gun crime in this country starts to pick up.. of course the best thing to do as a role model to millions of impressionable young girls is tattoo a gun to her back side".

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson's new gun tattoo has caused controversy
Little Mix's Jesy Nelson's new gun tattoo has caused controversy. Picture: ITV/This Morning

He continued: "What happened in America is when all the rappers use guns their fans go and get guns and they start shooting each other it actually happens it isn't a figment of my imagining we know in America the gun imagery used by rap stars is at a direct link between that and shooting people, I think it's a dumb thing to do".

He followed up his on-screen rant with a tweet, labelling the band 'cynical and exploitative', something he previously said when slating their 'Strip' cover artwork where the band posed together without any clothes.

Little Mix fans have leapt to the singer's defence, hitting back at Piers that they are the 'impressionable young women' he is discussing and they have no desire to either imitate the tattoo, nor promote gun violence.

Jesy has since deleted the Instagram story post showing off the new tattoo and has not yet commented on Piers's bashing of her new ink and the band.

>Grab Our App To Watch Little Mix Perform At The #CapitalJBB

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Jesy Nelson has 14 tattoos in total

Jesy Nelson Shows Off Face Tattoo On Instagram

Perrie Edwards Sparks Marriage Rumours After Thanking Her 'Mother-In-Law'

Fans Think Perrie Edwards Is Married After Thanking Her 'Mother-In-Law' For Gift
We're sending Jade Thirlwall lots of love

Little Mix Fans Rally Around Jade Thirlwall Following Family Bereavement
Little Mix respond to Ariana Grande's defence of them from Piers Morgan

Little Mix Respond To Ariana Grande's Defence From Piers Morgan's Criticism
Ariana Grande has defended Little Mix and Ellen DeGeneres against Piers Morgan

Ariana Grande Destroys Piers Morgan While Defending Little Mix In Twitter Rant

More News

See more More News

Fans are worried they'll both be ruled out of the final trial on medical grounds

I’m A Celeb Viewers Are Calling For Anne Hegarty & John Barrowman To Be Booted Off The Show

TV & Film

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande split up in October

Pete Davidson And Ariana Grande Are Teaching Us All How To Handle Online Breakups

Ariana Grande

Another blow to Miley Cyrus after thieves raid storage unit

Miley Cyrus Has $10,000 Worth Of Equipment Stolen From Storage Unit After Malibu House Burnt Down
Sam Bird and Georgia Steel announced their split in October

Love Island’s Georgia Steel And Sam Bird Get Into Huge Row At Christmas Reunion Special

TV & Film

Emily Atack confesses she has a huge crush on Jamie Redknapp

I’m A Celeb’s Emily Atack Reveals Big Crush On Jamie Redknapp And Fans Are Here For It

TV & Film