Little Mix Fans Are Furious With Piers Morgan For Calling Jesy Nelson’s Latest Underwear Photo ‘Grim’

21 November 2018, 11:05 | Updated: 21 November 2018, 12:05

Little Mix and Piers Morgan have been caught in a war of words this week.

It all started when the Good Morning Britain host accused the girls of ‘using sex to sell records’ after they dropped their ‘Strip’ music video which sees the group pose naked. He also accused them of ‘airbrushing’ themselves in the shots.

Hitting back at the 53-year-old, Jesy Nelson shared a snap of herself looking fabulous in a Calvin Klein bra and briefs.

Lauren Jauregui Defends Little Mix In Powerful Statement After 'Strip' Music Video Criticised

She captioned it: “I woke up like this! (Definitely didn’t took me a very long time to master this pose).”

However, during this morning’s GMB, Piers slammed the snap, saying: “She does not look fabulous, she’s wearing men’s underpants, she’s heavily tattooed, bad lighting.

“It’s one of those grim pictures you get on those weird adult dating sites. The really cheap ones.

“How can anyone look at that picture and think that’s a classy picture? She’s just once again taking her clothes off saying, ‘Look at me, I’ve got this body, buy my album’.”

He then criticised her singing, adding: “Why don’t you just focus on your voice? Oh, I know why. I’ve got no time for it, this ridiculous, cynical use of naked flesh to sell records.

“I’m not shaming her, her fans are shaming me today. I’m not having it. Most people agree that what Little Mix are doing is cynical, it’s using their naked bodies.

“Young, female impressionable fans who have been told the only way to get on in life is to take your clothes off. Sorry, maybe I’m wrong. I don’t think I am. Seriously, be better than that ladies, you’ve got massive platforms for millions of impressionable young girls, why make them think the only way to get on in life is to take their clothes off?”

He added: “Any woman in the world could take their clothes off, it’s not a talent.”

Naturally, Mixers are fuming with the broadcaster and have defended the star.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Jesy really got under your skin lmao.”

Another added: “Stop being so salty, she can wear what she wants she a grown woman! Stop talking cr*p about her and let her live her life.”

We agree!

Totally missed the point?

