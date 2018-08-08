Little Mix Could Be Set To Open Their First Ever Museum Exhibition

8 August 2018, 12:40

A Little Mix Exhibition Could Soon Become A Reality
A Little Mix Exhibition Could Soon Become A Reality. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

The Spice Girls exhibition creator has turned his sights to Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall’s fashion and style for a Little Mix exhibition too! We are trying to hold it together because this would be EVERYTHING!

The biggest girl group in the world, Little Mix, may be getting an exhibition dedicated to them, according to OK! Magazine, who spoke to pop memorabilia collector, and curator of SpiceUp London: An Exhibition About the Spice Girls, Alan Smith-Allison.

Alan revealed to the publication that the exhibition would feature the girls' costumes from across their Little Mix career, including their tour wardrobe and has even gone to meet with the band's stylist, saying:

"I've spoken to Little Mix's stylist though and I've been to see some of their costumes and other things and my response to him was, 'I want to curate your exhibition, I want to curate these costumes, I want to put them in a book."

YAAAAS Alan, you're making all of our Little mix dreams come true!

The band have gone on a whopping FIVE headline tours since forming in 2011, and have had some absolutely iconic outfits throughout this time, anyone remember those outfits for the 'Touch' video?

Continuing to drop hints, he concluded: "I love the girls, their music's awesome and that would be the ideal follow on for me. We'll see, I'm sure I can convince them".

Seriously, Alan, we really hope you come through with this, our finger's are crossed.

