Chris Hughes Calls Love Life 'Tough' Amid Jesy Nelson Romance Rumours

Love Island's Chris Hughes has addressed his romance with Little Mix's Jesy Nelson for the first time.

Chris Hughes has spoken publicly about his love life and rumoured romance with Little Mix's Jesy Nelson for the first time, calling it 'tough' but insisting he's happy with everything that was going on.

Love Island’s Jack Fowler & Josh Denzel Appear To Poke Fun At Wes Nelson & Megan Barton-Hanson’s Relationship

Admitting that he's still very much single, Chris told the tabloids at the NTA's: “It’s a tough one. I’m just enjoying what I’m doing."

"There’s no updates, nothing you haven’t seen."I’m just happy with myself at the minute."

The two were spotted all over each other in a kebab shop last week, not seeming bothered that they'd been spotted by paparazzi had also been together mixing cocktails, but are both yet to confirm that they are officially seeing each other.

An onlooker told tabloids: "They kept pausing mid-sentence to snog, and were really affectionate. It may be early days but there's definitely a real spark."

Jesy hinted at that kebab shop kiss with Chris when she uploaded a shot to Instagram, using a quote from Ariana Grande's 7 Rings, captioned: "Girls with tattoos who like getting in trouble..”

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Little Mix News