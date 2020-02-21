Justin Bieber Asks If He Or Harry Styles Is More Talented On The Late Late Show With James Corden – With Hilarious Results

James Corden swerved answering Justin Bieber’s question about whether he or Harry Styles is more talented.

Justin Bieber appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden to promote his new album, ‘Changes’, and the pop star was happy to get involved with a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.

The game has seen celebrities cringe as they’re asked awkward and personal questions, choosing whether to answer or eat the likes of bull penis, cod sperm, ant yoghurt, or other disgusting delicacies instead of revealing their cruel or embarrassing truths.

Justin Bieber Slid Into Someone's DM's Who Said They Preferred Harry Styles' Album

Taking it in turns to answer cringe-worthy questions, Bieber asked Corden: “I’m 25 years old, your friend Harry Styles is also 25 years old, which 25-year-old is more talented?”

Quickly avoiding giving his opinions away, the show’s host said: “Cheers, mate” and swiftly downed a glass of bird saliva.

Harry Styles performing 'Falling' at The BRITs. Picture: Getty

Bieber faced an equally awkward question, as Corden asked him to rank the singer’s wife Hailey Baldwin’s supermodel friends; Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Cara Delevingne.

But the ‘Yummy’ hitmaker gave an honest answer, putting Kendall at the top of his list, followed by Gigi and then Cara, explaining he’s spent more time with Kendall and knows her much better than his wife’s other model pals.

Similarly, when Harry appeared on The Late Late Show to guest host alongside Kendall, they too played the game answering questions about their showbiz pals.

One of the questions the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star plucked out for the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer was to rank his 1D members’ solo careers, but before Kendall had even finished reading the question card Harry wolfed down a scorpion.

Fans were quick to meme Harry's speedy response, saying that he ate the scorpion faster than he plugged his album, 'Fine Line', whilst others praised his friendship with his 1D mates.

