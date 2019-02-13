Hailey Baldwin Reveals Why She Decided To Take Justin Bieber’s Name

13 February 2019, 10:40

Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot last year.
Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot last year. Picture: instagram

Hailey Baldwin has opened up about her decision to change her name to Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin has revealed why she decided to change her name to Hailey Bieber.

The pair, who recently posed for Vogue magazine, tied the knot in secret last year and in a New York courthouse without a prenup.

Hailey Bieber's Phone Lock Screen Is An Adorable Throwback Pic Of Justin

Speaking to Bustle, Hailey revealed she asked her actor father, Stephen Baldwin, if he was ‘going to be upset’ about her swapping her famous last name before she made the decision.

She said: “I’m very proud of my family name.

"I come from a great family with a history in this industry. I remember when I was going to change it, I asked my dad if he was going to be upset and he was like, 'No! I don't care. We love you. All good, everyone still knows you're a Baldwin.' It's true!"

Hailey Baldwin changed her Instagram handle to "@HaileyBieber," and added her new full name, "Hailey Rhode Bieber," to her bio in November. However, she's admitted it's a 'strange' feeling and she's still 'adjusting' to it.

She added: “It took some getting used to, for sure. It's definitely strange, it takes adjusting.”

