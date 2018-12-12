Jess Glynne – ‘Hold My Hand’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

12 December 2018, 10:28

Jess Glynne proved her status as one of the UK's best music stars with a brilliant performance of 'Hold My Hand' at the #CapitalJBB!

'Hold My Hand' was Jess Glynne's first ever UK number one single, so it made sense that she opened her fantastic #CapitalJBB live set with it.

> Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

With 16,000 fans eagerly awaiting her arrival, the noise level when Jess made her way onto the stage at London's O2 was incredible - proving just how popular she is!

Jess Glynne performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
Jess Glynne performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: FANATIC

She only releases bangers and 'Hold My Hand' is undoubtedly one of those and we couldn't have asked for more during this perfect performance.

Check out Jess Glynne’s performance of ‘Hold My Hand’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Jess Glynne – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

'Hold My Hand'
'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself'
'These Days'
'Thursday'
'Rather Be'
'All I Am'
'I'll Be There'

Jess Glynne – ‘Hold My Hand’ Lyrics

Standing in a crowded room and I can't see your face
Put your arms around me, tell me everything's okay
In my mind, I'm running round a cold and empty space
Just put your arms around me, tell me everything's okay

You don't make me wait and never let me break, you never let fall
You don't make me wait and never let me break, you never let fall

Darling, hold my hand

Soul is like a melting pot when you're not next to me
Tell me that you've got me and you're never gonna leave
Tryna find a moment where I can find release
Please tell me that you've got me and you're never gonna leave

You don't make me wait and never let me break, you never let fall
You don't make me wait and never let me break, you never let fall

Darling, hold my hand

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest #CapitalJBB News

Latest Jess Glynne News

See more Latest Jess Glynne News

Jess Glynne is coming to the Jingle Bell Ball!

Jess Glynne’s The Latest Superstar To Be Added To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Line-Up!
Jess Glynne Press Image

Jess Glynne's 2018 UK Tour Dates – Find Out How To Grab Your Tickets
Jess Glynne's Mother Compares Her Voice To A Goat's

WATCH: Jess Glynne's Mum Compares Her Daughter's Singing Voice To... A Goat!
Jess Glynne Press Image

Jess Glynne's 'Always In Between' Album: Everything You Need To Know
Jess Glynne Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Jess Glynne's Hit Packed Set Had The Whole Of The #CapitalSTB Crowd Singing Along With Her!

More News

See more More News

Sophie Kasaei revealed her struggles with depression.

Sophie Kasaei Reveals She Had “Suicidal Thoughts” After Being Sacked From Geordie Shore & Getting Into Debt

TV & Film

Brandi Cyrus has confirmed Miley Cyrus for Black Mirror season five

Miley Cyrus Will Star In A Black Mirror Episode Confirms Older Sister Brandi Cyrus

Miley Cyrus

Ariana Grande's dropping 'Imagine' thursday

Ariana Grande's 'Imagine' Drops Tomorrow & We Can't Handle The Excitement

Ariana Grande

Jess Glynne performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Jess Glynne – ‘I'll Be There’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
Jess Glynne on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Jess Glynne – ‘All I Am’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)