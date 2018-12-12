Jess Glynne – ‘Hold My Hand’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
12 December 2018, 10:28
Jess Glynne proved her status as one of the UK's best music stars with a brilliant performance of 'Hold My Hand' at the #CapitalJBB!
'Hold My Hand' was Jess Glynne's first ever UK number one single, so it made sense that she opened her fantastic #CapitalJBB live set with it.
> Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream
With 16,000 fans eagerly awaiting her arrival, the noise level when Jess made her way onto the stage at London's O2 was incredible - proving just how popular she is!
She only releases bangers and 'Hold My Hand' is undoubtedly one of those and we couldn't have asked for more during this perfect performance.
Check out Jess Glynne’s performance of ‘Hold My Hand’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…
Jess Glynne – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List
'Hold My Hand'
'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself'
'These Days'
'Thursday'
'Rather Be'
'All I Am'
'I'll Be There'
Jess Glynne – ‘Hold My Hand’ Lyrics
Standing in a crowded room and I can't see your face
Put your arms around me, tell me everything's okay
In my mind, I'm running round a cold and empty space
Just put your arms around me, tell me everything's okay
You don't make me wait and never let me break, you never let fall
You don't make me wait and never let me break, you never let fall
Darling, hold my hand
Soul is like a melting pot when you're not next to me
Tell me that you've got me and you're never gonna leave
Tryna find a moment where I can find release
Please tell me that you've got me and you're never gonna leave
You don't make me wait and never let me break, you never let fall
You don't make me wait and never let me break, you never let fall
Darling, hold my hand