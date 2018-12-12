Jess Glynne – ‘Hold My Hand’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Jess Glynne proved her status as one of the UK's best music stars with a brilliant performance of 'Hold My Hand' at the #CapitalJBB!

'Hold My Hand' was Jess Glynne's first ever UK number one single, so it made sense that she opened her fantastic #CapitalJBB live set with it.

With 16,000 fans eagerly awaiting her arrival, the noise level when Jess made her way onto the stage at London's O2 was incredible - proving just how popular she is!

Jess Glynne performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: FANATIC

She only releases bangers and 'Hold My Hand' is undoubtedly one of those and we couldn't have asked for more during this perfect performance.

Check out Jess Glynne’s performance of ‘Hold My Hand’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Jess Glynne – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

'Hold My Hand'

'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself'

'These Days'

'Thursday'

'Rather Be'

'All I Am'

'I'll Be There'

Jess Glynne – ‘Hold My Hand’ Lyrics

Standing in a crowded room and I can't see your face

Put your arms around me, tell me everything's okay

In my mind, I'm running round a cold and empty space

Just put your arms around me, tell me everything's okay

You don't make me wait and never let me break, you never let fall

You don't make me wait and never let me break, you never let fall

Darling, hold my hand

Soul is like a melting pot when you're not next to me

Tell me that you've got me and you're never gonna leave

Tryna find a moment where I can find release

Please tell me that you've got me and you're never gonna leave

You don't make me wait and never let me break, you never let fall

You don't make me wait and never let me break, you never let fall

Darling, hold my hand





