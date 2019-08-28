Ed Sheeran Announces Extended Break After Wrapping Up The Biggest Tour Of All Time

28 August 2019, 16:28

Ed Sheeran is going on a very long break after mammoth two year tour
Ed Sheeran is going on a very long break after mammoth two year tour. Picture: Getty Images

Ed Sheeran's taking a hard earned break from music after officially wrapping up the biggest tour of all time to spend time with his wife.

Ed Sheeran has announced that he will be taking a long break from the spotlight after a mammoth two year world tour to spend time with his new wife, Cherry Seaborn, who he got married to in secret in December 2018.

Ed Sheeran Exhibition: The 'Divide' Singer Shows Off His Poor School Report Card

Ed has been on the Divide Tour since 2017 and performed a mammoth 280 shows, finishing off the whole thing in his hometown of Ipswich, and telling the crowd:

"As you may or may not know, I’ve been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing."

"There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months."

Throughout the tour, Ed has played to over nine million people worldwide and it is official the highest grossing tour of all time- grossing more $775.6 million (£634 million), so, if you're wondering why he might be wanting some time off- this is it!

However, Ed hasn't exactly had plenty of spare time whilst he finished up the world tour as he only dropped his No. 6 Collaborations Project in July which features brand new tracks with huge names ranging from Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Stormzy, Travis Scott, Chance The Rapper and Khalid to name a few.

Tracks from the project have topped the charts since their release, and proved Ed's heavyweight position in the industry by crossing genres including Pop, Hip Hop and Grime with some of the biggest names, without the need to tour or promote the record, which is a mean feat for any artist.

