Ed Sheeran Exhibition: The 'Divide' Singer Shows Off His Poor School Report Card

Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk exhibition is free to visit. Picture: Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk

Ed Sheeran is showing off artefacts from his life and career in a brand new exhibition in Ipswich.

Ed Sheeran has opened a brand new exhibition in Ipswich, Christchurch Mansion which shows off memorable artefacts such as the 'Sing!' puppet and his 'I Don't Care' panda costume.

However, the guitarist has also included some bits and pieces from before he was selling out stadiums across the globe.

Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk. Picture: Instagram

The exhibition, which is called 'Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk' has a report card from Ed's time at the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford where he eventually dropped out.

The academy sent Ed a letter a year after he dropped out formalising his 'fail'... can anyone else spot the big 'F' in 'Songcraft'?

Ed Sheeran's report from the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford. Picture: Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk

The entire exhibition, which is in fact free admission, was curated by Ed's father John. On Ed's decision to drop out of college, his father said, "He then rang us to say that he was determined to go, even if it meant him leaving college," adding, "neither of us were surprised. Ed was developing a fearless gut instinct."

There are many other articles on display...

A collection of posters from his earlier gigs:

The posters include gigs with Just Jack and Example. Picture: Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk

An award he received in Year 11:

Ed's Year 11 certificate. Picture: Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk

The Damien Hurst spin painting for his 'Divide' album:

Damien Hirst spin painting for 'Divide' album. Picture: Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk

