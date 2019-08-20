Ed Sheeran Exhibition: The 'Divide' Singer Shows Off His Poor School Report Card

20 August 2019, 16:52

Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk exhibition is free to visit
Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk exhibition is free to visit. Picture: Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk

Ed Sheeran is showing off artefacts from his life and career in a brand new exhibition in Ipswich.

Ed Sheeran has opened a brand new exhibition in Ipswich, Christchurch Mansion which shows off memorable artefacts such as the 'Sing!' puppet and his 'I Don't Care' panda costume.

However, the guitarist has also included some bits and pieces from before he was selling out stadiums across the globe.

Camila Cabello Has The Sweetest Message For Ed Sheeran After 'South Of The Border' Collaboration

Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk
Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk. Picture: Instagram

The exhibition, which is called 'Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk' has a report card from Ed's time at the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford where he eventually dropped out.

The academy sent Ed a letter a year after he dropped out formalising his 'fail'... can anyone else spot the big 'F' in 'Songcraft'?

Ed Sheeran's report from the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford
Ed Sheeran's report from the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford. Picture: Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk

The entire exhibition, which is in fact free admission, was curated by Ed's father John. On Ed's decision to drop out of college, his father said, "He then rang us to say that he was determined to go, even if it meant him leaving college," adding, "neither of us were surprised. Ed was developing a fearless gut instinct."

There are many other articles on display...

A collection of posters from his earlier gigs:

The posters include gigs with Just Jack and Example
The posters include gigs with Just Jack and Example. Picture: Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk

An award he received in Year 11:

Ed's Year 11 certificate
Ed's Year 11 certificate. Picture: Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk

The Damien Hurst spin painting for his 'Divide' album:

Damien Hirst spin painting for 'Divide' album
Damien Hirst spin painting for 'Divide' album. Picture: Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk

Download our free app for all the Ed Sheeran news you need in your life!

Latest Ed Sheeran News

See more Latest Ed Sheeran News

Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello team up for 'South of the Border'

Camila Cabello Has The Sweetest Message For Ed Sheeran After 'South Of The Border' Collaboration
Ed Sheeran has an epic album of collaborations on the way

Ed Sheeran New Album 'No.6 Collaborations' Project: Eminem, 50 Cent, Justin Bieber And Other Stars Feature On New Songs
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber use green screen in 'I Don't Care' video

Justin Bieber And Ed Sheeran Have A Wild, Mad Green Screen Adventure In 'I Don't Care' Video

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran release 'I Don't Care'

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber Release New Song 'I Don't Care'

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber are about to drop 'I Don't Care'

Justin Bieber And Ed Sheeran Dropping New Song 'I Don't Care' On Friday

Justin Bieber

Hot On Capital

The Politician drops on 27 September

The Politician: New Netflix Series’ Trailer, Release Date And Cast Of The Show Being Dubbed 'The New Glee'

TV & Film

Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea To India Reynolds And Ovie Soko

TV & Film

South West 4 2019

South West Four 2019: Capital Are Bringing You All The Action This Saturday

Events

Niall Horan joked he would 'stop tweeting'

Niall Horan Vows To Stop Tweeting As ‘People Don’t Get Sarcasm’ After He Responds To Questions About Confidence
Shawn Mendes fans make inspiring statement on tour

Shawn Mendes Fans Make Powerful Statement During 'Youth' On Tour

Shawn Mendes

Halsey tweets about Harry Styles' songwriting

Halsey Clears Up Her Comments About Harry Styles & His Music