20 August 2019, 16:52
Ed Sheeran is showing off artefacts from his life and career in a brand new exhibition in Ipswich.
Ed Sheeran has opened a brand new exhibition in Ipswich, Christchurch Mansion which shows off memorable artefacts such as the 'Sing!' puppet and his 'I Don't Care' panda costume.
However, the guitarist has also included some bits and pieces from before he was selling out stadiums across the globe.
The exhibition, which is called 'Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk' has a report card from Ed's time at the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford where he eventually dropped out.
The academy sent Ed a letter a year after he dropped out formalising his 'fail'... can anyone else spot the big 'F' in 'Songcraft'?
The entire exhibition, which is in fact free admission, was curated by Ed's father John. On Ed's decision to drop out of college, his father said, "He then rang us to say that he was determined to go, even if it meant him leaving college," adding, "neither of us were surprised. Ed was developing a fearless gut instinct."
There are many other articles on display...
