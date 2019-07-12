Camila Cabello Has The Sweetest Message For Ed Sheeran After 'South Of The Border' Collaboration

12 July 2019, 12:01

Camila Cabello has praised "kind, genuine and awesome" Ed Sheeran, following the release of his new collaborations album, which includes Camila, Ed and Cardi B's new song 'South of the Border'.

It's a collaboration we've been waiting forever to hear but Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Cardi B's new song 'South of the Border' is finally out in the world.

Following the release, Camila shared a super sweet post about Ed on her Instagram, with a video showing the pair working on the record and a touching tribute to the British singer - who she calls "one of the most meaningful artists in my life."

Camila, 22, wrote that she was sent the clip by Ed's team and it gave her "his weird surreal feeling of being 13 years old listening to ‘be like you’ and ‘autumn leaves’ and ‘fall’... 13 year old me would never believe this video."

View this post on Instagram

this is probably one of the most surreal things I’ve ever seen, Ed’s team sent me this from our session in Nashville when we were writing my verse for south of the border, I just saw it in the car and had this weird surreal feeling of being 13 years old listening to “be like you” and “autumn leaves” and “fall”- this guy right here is one of the most meaningful artists in my life and 13 year old me would never believe this video. I know we’re friends now so sorry for the not playing cool moment, but genuinely, this is a sick full circle, special moment for me, being on a song with an artist that’s meant so fucking much to me. I have so many memories with these man’s songs. And he’s such a lovely person!!! I’m just emotional. 😭 life is wild. Dreams are wild. I’m so in awe of how things happen and how things you could never imagine can happen. and it’s only more of a pleasure getting to know you as a person- so kind, genuine, and awesome. I’m about to JAM this album right now cause I haven’t heard the other songs and I’m so excited!!!! Congrats on more amazing music!!! , Love you dude @teddysphotos

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

She added: "I know we’re friends now so sorry for the not playing cool moment, but genuinely, this is a sick full circle, special moment for me, being on a song with an artist that’s meant so f***ing much to me."

"I’m so in awe of how things happen and how things you could never imagine can happen," she wrote, "And it’s only more of a pleasure getting to know you as a person - so kind, genuine, and awesome."

Ed commented back, saying: "You’re a gem. Thanks for being so awesome and lovely and sharing your wonderful talent on this record. Your mum is a hero too xx."

'South of the Border' features on Ed's new album No. 6 Collaborations Project, alongside other massive collaborations from Ed and the likes of Stormzy, Bruno Mars and Eminem.

The album was released today and tracks are expected to have a huge impact on Sunday's The Official Big Top 40.

