When Is Ed Sheeran's 'No.6 Collaborations Project' EP Released And Who Features On The New Album?

23 May 2019, 10:36 | Updated: 23 May 2019, 10:56

Ed Sheeran is about to release a new collab project
Ed Sheeran is about to release a new collab project. Picture: Getty

Ed Sheeran has announced he will be releasing a new EP featuring collaborations with Chance the Rapper, PnB Rock and more.

Ed Sheeran has just announced on his Instagram that he is releasing a brand new EP, entitled 'No.6 Collaborations Project'.

Here's everything you need to know about Ed's new music...

When will 'No.6 Collaborations Project' be released?

Ed confirmed on his Instagram page on Thursday, 23 May, that he would be releasing a brand new EP, entitled 'No.6 Collaborations Project'.

Fans can pre-order the EP from midnight TONIGHT, which will be available everywhere on 12 July, 2019.

Chance the Rapper is one of the featured artists on Ed Sheeran's new collaborative EP
Chance the Rapper is one of the featured artists on Ed Sheeran's new collaborative EP. Picture: Getty

Who does Ed Sheeran collaborate with on the new EP?

It's been confirmed that the EP will feature collabs with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, and will feature his number one hit with Justin Bieber, 'I Don't Care'.

What are the songs featured on the EP?

While full details on the new Ed Sheeran EP have yet to be revealed, Ed has given us the tracklist.

1. Beautiful People

2. South of the Border

3. Cross Me, ft. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock

4. Takes Me Back to London

5. Best Part of Me

6. I Don't Care ft. Justin Bieber

7. Antisocial

8. Remember the Name

9. Feels

10. Put It All On Me

11. Nothing On You

12. I Don't Want Your Money

13. 1000 Nights

14. Way To Break My Heart

15. Blow

What has Ed Sheeran said about the new project?

Ed commented: "Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project.

"Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make.

No.6 Collaborations Project will be out everywhere on 12 July. It’s available to pre-order from midnight tonight local time and my song with @chancetherapper and @pnbrock will be out everywhere at the same time x"

Latest Ed Sheeran News

See more Latest Ed Sheeran News

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber use green screen in 'I Don't Care' video

Justin Bieber And Ed Sheeran Have A Wild, Mad Green Screen Adventure In 'I Don't Care' Video

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran release 'I Don't Care'

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber Release New Song 'I Don't Care'

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber are about to drop 'I Don't Care'

Justin Bieber And Ed Sheeran Dropping New Song 'I Don't Care' On Friday

Justin Bieber

Viewers find out what happened to Ed Sheeran's character in Game Of Thrones

Game Of Thrones: Viewers Learn The Grim Fate Of Ed Sheeran's Character 'Eddie'
Ed Sheeran worked with BTS on a song for their new album

BTS’ New Album ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ Features Collaboration With Ed Sheeran Titled ‘Make It Right’

News

Hot On Capital

Love Island 2019 hype has already started

Love Island 2019: Cast, Line-Up, Start Date And Latest Celebrity Islanders Rumours

TV & Film

The Love Island water bottles are back for 2019

Love Island Water Bottles 2019: How Do I Buy One And What Other Merch Is There?

TV & Film

Shawn Mendes helped a victim of the Manchester attack to overcome her fears

Shawn Mendes Helps Manchester Attack Victim Overcome Her Fears To Return To The Arena And See Him In Concert

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna casually revealed she's been living in London for a YEAR

Rihanna Moved To London A YEAR Ago - And Fans Are Shook

Rihanna

Sam Gowland reportedly slept with a Love Island star after splitting from Chloe Ferry

Sam Gowland ‘Romped’ With Love Island Star Days After Chloe Ferry Split

News

James Charles defend partying in middle of YouTuber drama

James Charles Defends Partying With Kylie Jenner In Midst Of Tati Westbrook Drama

News