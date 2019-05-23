When Is Ed Sheeran's 'No.6 Collaborations Project' EP Released And Who Features On The New Album?

Ed Sheeran is about to release a new collab project. Picture: Getty

Ed Sheeran has announced he will be releasing a new EP featuring collaborations with Chance the Rapper, PnB Rock and more.

Ed Sheeran has just announced on his Instagram that he is releasing a brand new EP, entitled 'No.6 Collaborations Project'.

Here's everything you need to know about Ed's new music...

When will 'No.6 Collaborations Project' be released?

Ed confirmed on his Instagram page on Thursday, 23 May, that he would be releasing a brand new EP, entitled 'No.6 Collaborations Project'.

Fans can pre-order the EP from midnight TONIGHT, which will be available everywhere on 12 July, 2019.

Chance the Rapper is one of the featured artists on Ed Sheeran's new collaborative EP. Picture: Getty

Who does Ed Sheeran collaborate with on the new EP?

It's been confirmed that the EP will feature collabs with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, and will feature his number one hit with Justin Bieber, 'I Don't Care'.

What are the songs featured on the EP?

While full details on the new Ed Sheeran EP have yet to be revealed, Ed has given us the tracklist.

1. Beautiful People

2. South of the Border

3. Cross Me, ft. Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock

4. Takes Me Back to London

5. Best Part of Me

6. I Don't Care ft. Justin Bieber

7. Antisocial

8. Remember the Name

9. Feels

10. Put It All On Me

11. Nothing On You

12. I Don't Want Your Money

13. 1000 Nights

14. Way To Break My Heart

15. Blow

What has Ed Sheeran said about the new project?

Ed commented: "Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project.

"Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make.

No.6 Collaborations Project will be out everywhere on 12 July. It’s available to pre-order from midnight tonight local time and my song with @chancetherapper and @pnbrock will be out everywhere at the same time x"