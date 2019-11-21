Demi Lovato Debuts Baby Bump & Teases She’s ‘Pregnant’ With D7 Filming Will & Grace

Demi Lovato joked she's 'pregnant' with her new album. Picture: Instagram

Demi Lovato teased she's pregnant after she posted a photo of her ‘baby bump’, but is actually just working on her seventh album, 'D7.'

Demi Lovato just caused a stir on Instagram, posting a picture of a sizeable baby bump, before revealing that although she isn't actually pregnant- she is working on another baby, her seventh album, 'D7'.

Demi, who is starring in the rebooted Will & Grace series that's currently filming, wrote to her 75.4m followers: “Real or fake? #WillandGrace #MeetJenny” whilst showing off the substantial baby bump.

Demi Lovato asked her fans if her bump looked 'real or fake'. Picture: Instagram

Entertainment Weekly reported in August her character, Jenny, is as a "guarded gal who comes into the life of Will in unexpected ways" and Demi is set to star in three episodes of the show.

Debra Messing, who plays Grace, commented on one of Demi's posts from the set, saying: ""DEMIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!! You are so sweet. I am so happy you came to play with us! You are now officially part of the family."

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer recently confirmed her relationship with Austin Wilson, so unsurprisingly fans were jumping to conclusions about the picture at first glance.

One wrote: “You need a part time/full time nanny?? I can start right now… I’ll read books to your bump.”

Tagging Demi’s new man in a comment, another fan said: “Damn bruh you didn’t waste anytime @austingwilson [sic].”

However, after all the pregnancy rumours calmed down, the former Disney star reposted a fan’s comment which read: “Demi is pregnant with D7,” and she added, “This is so true.”

The 27 year old hasn’t dropped an album since her release of ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ in 2017 and we cannot wait for some new bangers from her!

Demi Lovato has gone public with her new man, Austin Wilson. Picture: Instagram

Demi’s manager Scooter Braun, who has recently been feuding with Taylor Swift, shared clips on his Instagram story in the studio with the ‘Sober’ hitmaker, confirming new music is on its way and teasing fans with a tiny snippet of what is to come.

In the clip, Scooter asked: “Hey Demi, you playing music?” and of course our queen said “yes”.

Demi Lovato teased she's 'pregnant' with her new album. Picture: Instagram

She has been teasing new tunes for a while now, even mentioning it in her post about “celebrating cellulite” back in September.

She penned: “Now back to the studio… I’m working on an anthem…”

We all know she bosses anthems so fans are stoked to hear the upcoming tracks and so are we- but for now, Demi is re-visiting her acting roots, concentrating on one talent at a time!

