Demi Lovato Reveals ‘Spiritual Awakening’ Tattoo After Making Her Comeback To Music At The Grammys & Super Bowl

Demi explained what her new 'fallen angel' ink meant to her. Picture: Instagram

Demi Lovato has posted a snap of her new ink with a lengthy description to fans about her ‘incredibly meaningful tattoo’.

Demi Lovato has embraced her new era of music by getting a new tattoo on her back and fans are branding it the ‘best’ she has ever had done.

Taking to Instagram in a lengthy post, she shared the ‘incredibly meaningful ink’, penning: "I recently went dark on social media in preparation for my Grammy and Super Bowl performances but while I was off socials I got this incredibly meaningful tattoo done by @alessandro_capozzi.

"Getting tatted by him was an experience I’ve never had before.. no idea what I was going to get done, I told him about my life and where I was at in that moment and we created a combination on images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having. Having a fallen angel being lifted by 3, pure, angelic doves (the Holy trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding.

"Alessandro - you are extremely talented and I can’t wait for more!! Thank you for this special experience.. the only bummer is I can’t physically see this amazing artwork because it’s on my back! Haha. Also shout out to @scooterbraun for introducing us! ps. I still can’t believe how lifelike this looks and it healed amazing as well [sic].”

Demi's tattooist explained that the ink symbolised 'moving forward'. Picture: Instagram

Her stunning new body art was liked by 2.2million people and her tattoo artist even took to the comments to write an emotional response, explaining how he ‘cannot wait’ to work with her again.

He said: "Thank you so much Demi. I am so happy to hear that it was an amazing experience for you. You are an incredible human.

"I could see you went through a lot and how that shaped you into becoming such a confident and strong woman. As I already told you, I love your energy. Cannot wait to work again with you.”

Complimenting the ink, one fan wrote: "It's so unique, raw, honest meaningful and simply beautiful.”

Demi got her tattoo done in December last year. Picture: Instagram

"I love Demi’s tattoo! I feel what she felt/feels!!! I would love this but I the needles! Lol but I love Demi ugh she’s so inspirational and beautiful [sic]."

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ hitmaker made her comeback at the 2020 Grammy Awards after she debuted her new track ‘Anyone’.

If that wasn’t enough of a musical return, she performed the National Anthem at The Super Bowl and blew everyone away!

The former Disney star hadn’t released any new music since 2017 so her presence back in the music scene has been greatly anticipated.

