Demi Lovato talks about the moment she came out to her parents. Picture: Instagram @ddlovato/ SiriusXM

Demi Lovato recounted the moment she told her parents she could end up with a woman and is sexually fluid in a radio interview

Demi Lovato's opened up about the 'beautiful' moment she came out to her parents, letting them know she 'may end up with a woman' whilst talking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM and fans are praising the 'Anyone' singer for being so open about her sexuality.

Ahead of her performance a the Super Bowl, where Demi will sing the National Anthem, and following an incredible performance of her powerful song 'Anyone' at the GRAMMYs, she's back doing interviews, and fans have missed the singer!

The 27-year-old told Andy: "I'm still figuring it out, I didn't officially tell my parents that I saw myself ending up with, possibly a woman, until 2017... it was actually emotional but really beautiful."

"After everything was done I was like shaking and crying and I felt overwhelmed but I have such incredible parents they were so supportive my Dad was like, 'obviously...hello, Cool For The Summer?!'"

"My mum was the one I was super nervous about but she was just like 'I just want you to be happy' which was so beautiful and amazing and I'm so grateful."

Demi Lovato talking about coming out to her parents and starting a family is the cutest thing ever 💕 pic.twitter.com/mDf5JfVZOh — ً (@soIoIovato) January 31, 2020

The singer, who has returned to music for the first time since she nearly died from an accidental drug overdose in 2018, also spoke about wanting a family and when she plans to start one, saying:

"I don't know what my future looks like, I don't know if I'll have kids this year or in ten years... I don't know if I'm going to do it with a partner, or without."

"Because women, we don't need partners to.. you know... amen!"

As part of her musical comeback, Demi took on Scooter Braun to manage her, who famously manages Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, and with huge performances and new music in the pipeline, we're so excited to see the former Disney star back on the scene and absolutely killing it!

The Super Bowl takes place 2nd February, and the half time performers are J-Lo and Shakira!

