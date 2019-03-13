Troye Sivan Just Taught Us All How To Get BFF Ariana Grande’s Attention

Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande have a very close friendship. Picture: Getty

Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande’s friendship is a bond we’re all envious of, and they’ve just proved they're so close Troye can ‘summon’ the '7 Rings' star with one simple tactic.

Troye Sivan taught us all how to catch Ariana Grande’s attention when he posted a photo on Twitter, ‘summoning’ the pop star with a picture of grey clouds.

Ariana replied to the snap with a full stop to acknowledge she’d seen her pal’s upload, before Troye joked: “Coming for your brand.”

Sweetener Tour: Will Ariana Grande Perform Track 'Pete Davidson' Following Split From SNL Star?

“I actually knew this pic would summon you,” he cheekily added.

Troye Sivan 'summoned' Ariana Grande with a picture of clouds. Picture: Troye Sivan/Twitter

Troye Sivan knows how to get his best friend Ariana's attention. Picture: Troye Sivan/Twitter

Ariana’s brand is well known to be cloud theme, with the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer even launching a special edition cloud caramel macchiato with Starbucks recently.

Her perfume is also aptly named Cloud and Arianators reckon her tour will be of the same theme.

Fans were quick to reply to their favourite pop stars, with many begging the pals for another collaboration while some attempted to ‘summon’ the singer themselves.

“Now collab again pls,” begged one person, as another pleaded: “Do a collab and name it ‘Cloud’ please.”

“Yess summon her so you both can work on a song and collab again,” wrote a third, as a fourth said: “Can we all summon Ariana Grande with clouds pls.”

Troye and Ari collaborated last year for single ‘Dance To This’.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News