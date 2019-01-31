Ariana Grande Has Had Her Misspelled Japanese “Charcoal Grill” Tattoo Fixed

Ariana Grande had her misspelled tattoo fixed. Picture: Instagram

The ‘Sweetener’ star wanted to have ‘7 rings’ tattooed on her palm but it was hilariously lost in translation.

We didn’t think we could love Ariana Grande any more but then she fell victim to the classic ‘tattoo in another language fail’ and we totally did – but she’s had her ‘charcoal grill’ tattoo fixed.

Ariana Grande Reacts After Fans Notice She's Mistranslated Her Tattoo

Ari shared a photo with fans this week of her new tattoo – on her palm no less – which was meant to read ‘7 rings’ in Japanese… but fans quickly pointed out that her new ink actually said ‘shichirin’, which means ‘small grill’.

The ‘thank u, next’ star revealed to fans this morning that she had had the tattoo fixed – involving a lot of painkillers!

Ariana thanked her doctor for the painkillers that helped get her tattoo fixed. Picture: Instagram

She wrote, “slightly better. Thanks to my tutor for helping me and to @kanenavasard for being a legend. And to my doctor for the lidocaine shots (no joke).

“RIP tiny charcoal grill. Miss u man. I actually really liked u.”

She had intended to get the tattoo in honour of her new song, about the time she and six mates went to Tiffany's to buy themselves diamond engagement rings.

While her ‘7 rings’ tattoo is cute, we still reckon she should have kept the tiny charcoal grill for the #banter.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!