Ariana Grande Reacts After Fans Notice She's Mistranslated Her Tattoo

Ariana Grande got a tattoo on her hand, which was meant to say '7 rings'. Picture: Instagram (L); Getty (R)

Ariana Grande shared a photo of her tattoo of what seemed to be her song '7 rings' tattooed in Japanese. The 'thank u, next' singer cleared up all confusion around the mistranslation.

Ariana Grande recently shared a photo of her newest tattoo on the palm of her hand, which was supposed to read as her latest single, '7 rings', translated in Japanese.

However, fans were quick to note that it didn't say that, but said "shichirin", instead - a small, Japanese grill.

> QUIZ: Which Song From 'thank u, next' Are You?

One fan responded to Ari's latest ink, saying "Ariana Grande’s new tattoo 七輪 means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings. If you want to know about 七輪, just google "SHICHIRIN""

Ariana Grande’s new tattoo “七輪” means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings. 😭 If you want to know about 七輪, just google “SHICHIRIN” pic.twitter.com/HuQM2EwI62 — *amo* (@hey__amo) January 30, 2019

The 'Dangerous Woman' singer replied to this statement, acknowledging the seemingly mistranslated artwork, saying "indeed, i left out "つの指" which should have gone in between.

Ariana Grande responded to claims she mistranslated her tattoo. Picture: Getty

"it hurt like f*** n still looks tight," continued Ariana. "i wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. but this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if i miss it enough, i’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time."

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!