Ariana Grande Spends Thanksgiving With Both Parents For First Time In 18 Years

29 November 2019, 11:37

Ariana Grande spent thanksgiving with both her parents
Ariana Grande spent thanksgiving with both her parents. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

Ariana Grande shared her first thanksgiving she spent with both parents since she was a child after reconciling with her dad in 2018.

Ariana Grande shared a snap of her thanksgiving celebrations, letting the world know she was enjoying the day with both her mum and dad for the first time 18 years after the pair split and have had a strained relationship until recently.

Ariana Grande's Identical Tik Tok Twin Has Caught The Singer's Attention After Going Viral

Writing to her 167 million Instagram followers, the '7 Rings' singer wrote: "First thanksgiving with both of my parents in 18 years" along with an adorable snap of her parents either side of her.

It looks like the family have taken a trip to their hometown for the occasion, as Ari's dad, Edward Butera, tweeted a photo of himself by the sea with a fishing rod that reads 'Everglades', a national park in the state.

He and Ariana's mother split up when she was eight or nine years old and he and Ariana have had a tumultuous relationship including a big fall out in 2013 when they stopped speaking. 

They lost contact until they reconciled in 2018, telling Seventeen it was the 'toughest thing she has ever had to deal with'.

Ariana Grande and her Dad reconciled after being estranged
Ariana Grande and her Dad reconciled after being estranged. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

Since then, they've enjoyed spending time as a family, with both her parents joining her on the European leg of her Sweetener tour, with Ari posting snaps of them looking around galleries together, with her dad also posing for selfies from the crowd at her shows.

Happy to see the singer enjoying family time now she's wrapped up her world tour, the 26-year-old is finally enjoying some hard earned time off!

