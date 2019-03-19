Ariana Grande Sweetener VIP Experience: What Do You Get In The Gift Bag?

19 March 2019, 17:13

Sweetener VIPs will receive Ariana Grande merchandise.
Sweetener VIPs will receive Ariana Grande merchandise. Picture: twitter

If you’ve booked VIP tickets to Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour, you’ll receive a gift bag on the night. But what’s inside? And what else does the VIP ticket include?

Ariana Grande has kicked off her Sweetener World Tour! Which means brand new visuals, choreography, stage outfits and… merchandise!

That’s right, you can cherish all the beautiful memories from the best night of your life until the end of time.

Ariana Grande Pays Touching Tribute To Mac Miller On Sweetener Tour 2019

According to a fan on Twitter, the bag includes a Sweetener album poster and some of the singer’s Cloud fragrances!

Along with the goodie bag, fans who purchased VIP tickets will also receive a premium standing tickets in a ‘designated VIP area’, an invite to her soundcheck and a Q&A hosted by Ariana’s dancers.

The ticket also allows you entry to the Sweetener pre-show lounge which includes an interactive photo booth with props and a free Signature Sweetener cocktail.

Sign us up!

