Ariana Grande Dropping New Music Video? ‘7 Rings’ Singer Drops Huge Clue She’s Filming Something New Amid Rumours ‘Summer Single’ is Coming

26 July 2019, 11:41

Ariana Grande teased fans she's got a new music video coming
Ariana Grande teased fans she's got a new music video coming. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande has fans convinced she’s dropping a new music video.

Ariana Grande loves dropping snippets of information about what she’s working on, sending fans into a frenzy with her cryptic social media posts – and her recent Instagram upload did exactly that.

Ariana Grande Hints At Blackpink Collaboration: 'I Would Probably Pass Out'

The ‘7 Rings’ singer shared a picture of herself with a fringe swept off of her face, wearing a white ruffled dress while seemingly singing into a camera and she captioned it: “I even wear Givenchy in my videos.”

The post, which she also shared on Twitter, sent her 160 million followers into overdrive as they quizzed her whether there’s a new music video underway.

View this post on Instagram

i even wear @givenchyofficial in my videos ☺️

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

“You can’t come to Twitter, post this pic and then leave without spilling any tea at all like honey that’s not even legal,” one Arianator replied, as another begged: “Hello what video we want answers you are sick.”

“Please give us a hint about when we can expect this,” commented a third, as a fourth quizzed: “Now girl what video is this?”

Many fans also debated whether the video Ari was filming is for the Charlie’s Angels song she worked on with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey. The pop stars came together to sing the soundtrack for the new movie, and fans were given a preview of the tune in June.

There’s also a rumour Ariana is planning to drop a “summer song”, but this could be the Charlie’s Angels track.

Ariana knows her fans are begging for more information and often replies to people on Twitter, so when one person tweeted her: “Ariana knows that if she even starts typing - we’ll know when the fragrance is coming, which videos she’s filming, what song she’s releasing,” she didn’t hesitate in replying: “Is that so?”

Ariana is currently in the midst of a huge world tour, but that hasn’t stopped her from interacting with her fans.

As she responded to their questions on Wednesday, one fan asked if she would collaborate with Blackpink and she wrote back: “Yes but I would probably pass out.”

Watch this space!

