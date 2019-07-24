Ariana Grande Hints At Blackpink Collaboration: 'I Would Probably Pass Out'

Ariana Grande said she would love to team up with Blackpink. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande has made it no secret she wants to work wth k-pop group Blackpink.

Ariana Grande has said she would love to collaborate with one of the biggest k-pop bands in the world right now, Blackpink, after a fan questioned her on Twitter.

The ‘7 Rings’ singer said she “would probably pass out”, but said yes when a fan wrote: “Quick question would u ever collab with Blackpink?”

Fans are now begging for the music icons to team up, with thousands replying: “Make it happen please,” and: “Please we would do anything.”

Ariana Grande said she'd 'pass out' if Blackpink worked with her. Picture: Ariana Grande/Twitter

“Imagine THE Ariana Grande passing out because of Blackpink… MAKE THIS HAPPEN,” tweeted one fan, as another said: “The world needs the collab.”

Ari’s manager Scooter Braun has since been liking the fans’ comments on social media, driving Arianators to think a collab is in fact on its way.

On Instagram, he liked a post which had a comment reading: “Ariana Grande X Blackpink Collab [pray].”

He also liked Ariana’s tweet confirming she’d love to collaborate with the K-pop group.

The ‘Thank U, Next’ hitmaker isn’t the only person rumoured to be working on a tune with Blackpink, as the girls have previously said they’d like to team up with Adele and Rita Ora.

The K-pop girl group appeared on the Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill in April to play their new song 'Kill This Love'.

After working with Dua Lipa last year, BLACKPINK revealed they'd also love to collaborate with Adele and Rita Ora.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa announced that they're big fans of the British stars and would be up for making music together.

