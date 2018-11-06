Ariana Grande's Secret 'Zahndr' Album Discovered By Fans

Ariana Grande appears to have leaked a secret album under the name Zandhr. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande fans discovered an album of unreleased songs called 'Nobody Does It Better' under the name 'Zandhr' and it includes a song with Migos rapper Quavo.

Ariana Grande only recently released her 'Sweetener' album, however a new album full of unreleased material has been discovered by fans under the name 'Zandhr'.

> Ariana Grande's Natural Hair: Here's What Her Curly Hair Looks Like

The album is called 'Nobody Does It Better' and whilst it's not listed on any of Ariana's official channels, there are a number of pieces of evidence which suggests it's a genuine release from the 'God Is A Woman' star.

Ariana Grande's secret album 'Nobodt Doea It Better' was discovered by fans. Picture: Twitter

Firstly, a quick listen to the album has everyone convinced that it's Ariana because of that undeniable voice. From the moment you hear opening song 'In Your Hands', there's no doubt in your mind... unless Zandhr has a voice just like Ari that is.

But it's not only Ariana's voice seems to give it all away - a look at Zandhr's bio reveals a hint at the secret, with upside down writing that says 'right now I'm in a state of mind, I wanna be in like all the time' and we all know they're lyrics from Ariana's huge comback single 'no tears left to cry'.

Given the fact that Ariana's latest era has been all about posting upside down pictures and writing with upside down text, we'd say that's another HUGE giveaway.

Zandhr 'Nobody Does It Better' is reportedly a secret album full of unreleased Ariana Grande songs. Picture: Instagram

Another big hint that this is a secret Ariana Grande album is the fact that Zandhr, who has a verified account on Spotify, has just one playlist attached to his/her account - yep, it's the Best Of Ariana Grande.

According to some fans, certain tracks on 'Nobody Does It Better' have been performed live by Ariana Grande before, with 'Champagne' appearing to be a version of Ariana's previously performed song 'Pink Champagne', whilst the album's title track is a fan-favourite unreleased song from Ariana's 'Dangerous Woman' era.

There are a few features on the album too, with Migos rapper Quavo being the most notable and the whole thing has got everyone wondering exactly what's going on!?

It may seem like a random thing for Ariana to do, but after she dropped new song 'thank u, next' out of nowhere recently, nothing would surprise us right now!

It's proving difficult for fans in the UK to be able to listen to the album on streaming services, but if you can get your ears around it, let us know what you think on Twitter and Facebook!

> Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!