Ariana Grande Throws Twitter Shade At Ex Pete Davidson's 'Breathin' SNL Joke

Ariana Grande might be saying 'thank u, next' to Pete Davidson, but she couldn't help throwing some subtle shade after a joke on SNL involved her song 'breathin' being played as part of a joke on her comedian ex.

Ariana Grande has been teaching us some serious life lessons in being gracious to your ex, lately, but even she isn't past throwing some subtle shade with that sneaky Twitter 'like' button after she was the subject of another joke at the expense of Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live!

Ariana Grande's 'Breathin' Video: Everything You Missed From Hidden Track List To Tattoos

Ariana Grande liked a shady tweet that Pete Davidson's SNL joke was free promo for breathin'. Picture: Twitter

On the show, Pete apologised to Dan Crenshaw, an American army veteran and politician who he made a joke about, and after the two made up, Dan's phone started ringing with breathin' as it's ringtone, which he let play out for as long as possible whilst Pete squirmed in his chair. Awks.

Since the latest SNL season kicked off, Pete hasn't shied away from letting the odd joke slip in, from asking singer Maggie Roberts if she'd marry him, and last week addressed the split head on, telling people it's none of their business, and instead urging people to go out and vote.

Ariana Grande responds to ex Pete Davidson cracking marriage jokes on SNL. Picture: Twitter

The pair have publicly wished each other all the best, but when jokes are being made about their pretty recent situation, it's unsurprising Ari can't resist hitting that shady like button every once in a while.

