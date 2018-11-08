Ariana Grande's Breathin' Video: Everything You Missed From Hidden Track List To Tattoos

When Ariana's breathin' music video finally dropped people rushed to watch it and immediately started freaking out when they realised Ari had hidden an entire track list on a departure's board and showed off some meaningful new tattoos.

Ariana Grande dropped the breathin' video after teasing it to fans for what felt like an age, and aside from the breath-taking visuals and dreamy different looks Ari served, there were some seriously exciting hidden messages about her upcoming album, rumoured to be called 'thank u, next' after her (iconic) break-up anthem.

Ariana Grande Tattoo Guide: How Many Does She Have? What Ones Are For Pete Davidson? Ink Details Revealed

Ariana Grande hinted new track list in breathin' video. Picture: YouTube/Ariana Grande

As Ari strolls through a packed out train station with people rushing all around her, we see a departures board that seems to hint toward the titles of songs on the approaching album.

Ariana Grande's track list departure board 'BTS' shot from music video. Picture: Instagram

'Needy', 'Imagine' and 'NASA' are song titles which have already been hinted amongst fandoms and have confirmed it in the minds of many and on an Ari fan account, this mysterious image has appeared hinting its from behind the scenes of the shoot.

Ariana Grande debuted her R.E.M tattoo in the breathin' video. Picture: Ariana Grand/ YouTube

Fans also started freaking out when they noticed Ariana had two new tattoos - a black heart and 'R.E.M', a track from Sweetener she's repeatedly said is her favourite track from the album, both behind her ear.

The R.E.M tat is said to have originally been a 'P' for Pete Davidson but has since been styled into the song title, something Ari has previously said she wanted to get inked.

Ariana Grande has previously said she wanted an 'R.E.M' tattoo. Picture: Twitter

We're seriously digging Ari's new vibe of dropping hints and teasers all over the place with her music, and as for her tattoos, we can literally hardly keep up with the rate she's adding, subtracting and switching them up!

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News