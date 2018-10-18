Ariana Grande Coveres Up Pete Davidson Tattoo During First Performance Since Split

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split after dating for four months. Picture: PA

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are no longer getting married after calling off her four month engagement and now the Sweetener singer has got back on the stage.

Ariana Grande posted an emotional message on Instagram recently about her split from fianceé Pete Davidson and asked people to give her space to deal with things - and now she's covered up her tribute tattoo to ex Pete.

Taking to the Broadway stage in a 15th Anniversary tribute show of the musical 'Wicked', Ariana performed the song 'The Wizard And I' and her attempt art covering the tattoo could clearly be seen.

Ariana Grande covered up her Pete Davidson finger tatto during first live performance since split. Picture: Instagram

Using a plaster to hide the word 'pete', which she got tattoed on the ring finger of her left hand, Ariana made no reference to her split from SNL star split, however her make up artist Mario Dedivanovic caught the cover up in a video he posted on Instagram.

Ariana was also not wearing her engagement ring which Pete had given her, signalling that their wedding is definitely off, however the 'God Is A woman' star still has a number of other tattoos that she and Pete got to show their love for one another.

In her emotional message to fans on Instagram referring to her split with Pete, Ariana wrote, 'Time to say bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit. It's hard not to bump news n stuff that I'm not tryna to see rn. It's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep goin. Love u. And thank u for bein here always.'

Whilst Ariana covered up her 'pete' finger tattoo with a plaster, it's not known whether she's already had the ink removed and was covering it up, or whether it's still there.

Fans have also been wondering about what will happen to Ariana and Pete's pet pig 'Piggy Smallz' who the couple got together recently.

Sources online have claimed that Ariana will be keeping her emotional support pig, whilst the 'Breathin' star has reportedly returned the engagement ring that was claimed to be worth over $100,000.

