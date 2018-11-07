Ariana Grande's Breathin' Music Video Has Finally Dropped & It's EVERYTHING

Ariana Grande has finally dropped the music video for breathin' that she's been teasing on Twitter for quite some time now and obviously it was completely worth the wait.

Ariana Grande is the gift that keeps on giving lately as she's just dropped the highly anticipated music video for breathin' from her album Sweetener just days after giving us the ultimate break-up anthem 'thank u, next' and it was totally worth the wait.

In the video, we get an insight into Ari's mind as she strolls through crowded places with people rushing all around her, and swings amongst the clouds, all whilst looking absolutely gorg, obvs.

Ariana Grande hides some AG5 'clues' in the breathin' music video. Picture: YouTube/Ariana Grande

She's also hidden some serious clues for her upcoming album AG5 rumoured to be called 'thank u, next', by hiding some words on the departures board of the train station such as 'NASA', 'needy', 'remember', 'imagine' and whole other load of anagrams that people are rushing to work out the meanings of.

thank u for this beautiful visual @hannahluxdavis 🖤 i love u always — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 7, 2018

Fans have been begging Ari to drop the video for literally a month now after she promised there was one coming, and in the mean time she seriously teased fans with a lyric video featuring her tiny new friend, micro pig, Piggy Smallz which totally kept us entertained for the time being.

As if this video and her new single wasn't enough, we'll also get to see her full Ellen performance tomorrow where she re-creates an infamous scene from the film The First Wives Club, with a full wedding dress and reception scene in a not-so-subtle reference to her called off engagement to Pete Davidson!

