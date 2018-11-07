Ariana Grande Thanks A Fan For Finding Mac Miller Video, Says 'He's Supposed To Be Here'

Ariana Grande has thanked a fan for surfacing an Instagram live video of her late ex Mac Miller, who was listening to her song R.E.M in the background, with the singer confessing 'he should be here' in what's a pretty sad series of tweets.

Ariana Grande has thanked a fan for re-surfacing an old Instagram live of Mac Miller, who is listening to one of her Sweetener tracks R.E.M in the background and in an emotional series of tweets admitted the rapper is 'supposed be here' and we need Ari to stop having us in tears, because it's happening way too often lately.

Ariana Grande's Leaked 'Zandhr' Album Discovered By Fans

Hey @ArianaGrande here’s a video of @MacMiller listening to R.E.M during his Instagram live from August 9th before it was released. We had to stan the best song from Sweetener! 😭😭😭 👼👼👼 pic.twitter.com/Z4CPu5vPc1 — izzy (@arixsolana) November 6, 2018

The fan, @arixsolana, told Ari she found the video by accident when watching old Mac Miller videos because she missed him, when she realised he was listening to R.E.M in the background, and the 'Thank U, Next' singer, who is known for interacting with her fans online, was super grateful to have the video to remember him by.

It wasn’t intentional. I was just going through old Instagram live videos because I missed him and then realized REM was playing in the background. I love you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — izzy (@arixsolana) November 6, 2018

he is supposed to be here. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 6, 2018

Ariana even sent a short but incredibly emotional tweet simply saying 'his voice and his laugh' just days after her single 'thank u, next' included the lyrics: "Wish I could say "thank you" to Malcolm 'cause he was an angel".

his voice and laugh. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 6, 2018

So, excuse us whilst we go crying in the club, because Ari loving her exes is the 2018 vibe we've been looking for, oh, and as her debut performance of 'Thank U, Next' is about to air on Ellen, we have even more reason to keep up with our actual fave pop princess.

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News