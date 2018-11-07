Ariana Grande Thanks A Fan For Finding Mac Miller Video, Says 'He's Supposed To Be Here'

7 November 2018, 11:17 | Updated: 7 November 2018, 11:18

Ariana Grande has thanked a fan for surfacing an Instagram live video of her late ex Mac Miller, who was listening to her song R.E.M in the background, with the singer confessing 'he should be here' in what's a pretty sad series of tweets.

Ariana Grande has thanked a fan for re-surfacing an old Instagram live of Mac Miller, who is listening to one of her Sweetener tracks R.E.M in the background and in an emotional series of tweets admitted the rapper is 'supposed be here' and we need Ari to stop having us in tears, because it's happening way too often lately.

Ariana Grande's Leaked 'Zandhr' Album Discovered By Fans

The fan, @arixsolana, told Ari she found the video by accident when watching old Mac Miller videos because she missed him, when she realised he was listening to R.E.M in the background, and the 'Thank U, Next' singer, who is known for interacting with her fans online, was super grateful to have the video to remember him by.

Ariana even sent a short but incredibly emotional tweet simply saying 'his voice and his laugh' just days after her single 'thank u, next' included the lyrics: "Wish I could say "thank you" to Malcolm 'cause he was an angel".

So, excuse us whilst we go crying in the club, because Ari loving her exes is the 2018 vibe we've been looking for, oh, and as her debut performance of 'Thank U, Next' is about to air on Ellen, we have even more reason to keep up with our actual fave pop princess.

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande thanks fan for finding Mac Miller video saying 'he should be here'

Ariana Grande Thanks A Fan For Finding Mac Miller Video, Says 'He's Supposed To Be Here'
Ariana Grande tripped during her performance of 'thanku, next' on Ellen

Ariana Grande Slips During 'thank u, next' Performance On Ellen
Ariana Grande fans discovered her unreleased music being shared by Zandhr on streaming services

Ariana Grande's Leaked Album: Who Is Zandhr?

Ricky Alvarez films his reaction to hearing his lyric in Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next'

Ariana Grande's Ex Ricky Alvarez Filmed His Reaction To Hearing 'Thank U, Next' Shoutout
The Sweetener World Tour kicks off next year

Ariana Grande’s Manager Confirms Fans Can Buy Meet & Greet Tickets For The Sweetener World Tour
Ariana Grande appears to have leaked a secret album under the name Zandhr

Ariana Grande's Leaked 'Zandhr' Album Discovered By Fans

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Ariana Grande Dating History

Ariana Grande Ex-Boyfriends From Big Sean And Mac Miller, To Pete Davidson Split

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!