WATCH: Ariana Grande Shares A Heartwarming Mac Miller Video On Instagram

23 October 2018, 10:43 | Updated: 23 October 2018, 10:46

Ariana Grande has posted an adorable home video of ex Mac Miller hanging out with her Nonna just a short amount of time after it emerged she and Pete Davidson had called off their engagement and parted ways.

Ariana Grande has shared an intimate video of her ex boyfriend Mac Miller, who died two months ago of a drug overdose, and her grandmother, who she calls Nonna, and we're honestly crying hard right now.

Pete Davidson Pulls Out Of Comedy Gig Following Ariana Grande Split Due To 'Personal Reasons'

The 'Breathin' singer's video comes just after it emerged that she and SNL comedian Pete Davidson had called off their months long relationship and engagement, which was put under enormous strain when she suffered the loss of 26-year-old rapper Mac, who she was in a previous relationship with for over two years.

In the video, Mac can be seen holding onto Nonna whilst they watch the television together, and as he then turns around notices the camera, he smiles at Ariana in what's a seriously heartwarming video.

Despite the singer announcing she's taking a break from social media and previously telling people any kind of tour was 'far away' the star's been chatting to fans on Twitter, announcing she's ready and 'needing' a Sweetener tour, much to people's (and our) delight!

We love having Ari back on social media, especially when she shares precious moments like this with us, and we're always happy to see that she's feeling herself again <3!

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande posts throwback video of Mac Miller after Pete Davidson split

WATCH: Ariana Grande Shares A Heartwarming Mac Miller Video On Instagram
Ariana Grande is ready to head out on tour!

Ariana Grande Confirms 'Sweetener' Tour Is Coming After Split
Pete Davidson breaks silence over Ariana Grande split during stand up routine

Pete Davidson Breaks Silence Over Ariana Grande Split, Says He Needs Somewhere To Live
Ariana Grande's family are said to be worried about the singer after split from Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande's Family Are 'Worried' About Her After A Tough Few Months
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split after dating for four months

Ariana Grande Covers Up Pete Davidson Tattoo During First Performance Since Split
Pete Davidson cancels his comedy show due to 'personal reasons' following Ariana Grande split

Pete Davidson Pulls Out Of Comedy Gig Following Ariana Grande Split Due To 'Personal Reasons'

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Ariana Grande addresses Pete Davidson split

Ariana Grande Has Finally Broken Her Silence On Her Split From Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!