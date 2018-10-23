WATCH: Ariana Grande Shares A Heartwarming Mac Miller Video On Instagram

Ariana Grande has posted an adorable home video of ex Mac Miller hanging out with her Nonna just a short amount of time after it emerged she and Pete Davidson had called off their engagement and parted ways.

Ariana Grande has shared an intimate video of her ex boyfriend Mac Miller, who died two months ago of a drug overdose, and her grandmother, who she calls Nonna, and we're honestly crying hard right now.

The 'Breathin' singer's video comes just after it emerged that she and SNL comedian Pete Davidson had called off their months long relationship and engagement, which was put under enormous strain when she suffered the loss of 26-year-old rapper Mac, who she was in a previous relationship with for over two years.

In the video, Mac can be seen holding onto Nonna whilst they watch the television together, and as he then turns around notices the camera, he smiles at Ariana in what's a seriously heartwarming video.

Okay but that insta story Ariana posted of Mac & Nonna!! 😭 — Lenina (@lenina14) October 23, 2018

ariana posted a video on nonna and mac on her ig stories i wasn't prepared for this i- — claudia👻 (@bocaliens) October 23, 2018

ariana’s insta story post of mac and her nonna i ,, swear , im ,,,okay — liz🖤🕸 (@cloudycrispen) October 23, 2018

Despite the singer announcing she's taking a break from social media and previously telling people any kind of tour was 'far away' the star's been chatting to fans on Twitter, announcing she's ready and 'needing' a Sweetener tour, much to people's (and our) delight!

We love having Ari back on social media, especially when she shares precious moments like this with us, and we're always happy to see that she's feeling herself again <3!

