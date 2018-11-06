Ariana Grande’s Manager Confirms Fans Can Buy Meet & Greet Tickets For The Sweetener World Tour

6 November 2018, 12:01

The Sweetener World Tour kicks off next year
The Sweetener World Tour kicks off next year. Picture: instagram

Our Ariana Grande prayers have been answered.

The 'Thank U, Next' singer’s manager has confirmed fans will have the opportunity to buy meet & greet tickets at the Sweetener World Tour.

Scooter Braun was asked to clear up confusion on Twitter by a fan account who wrote: “Can you pls confirm if there is meet and greet on tour because Stub Hub and American Express are selling them and I bought them and some people are saying meet and greet isn’t happening this tour and I’m so sad, confused and nervous pls help.”

WATCH: Ariana Grande Sing Wicked's 'The Wizard And I' In Special Anniversary Show

He replied: “It’s happening.”

Ok, we can all now just keep breathin' and breathin' and breathin'.

Ari will kick off the tour in America on March 18th 2019.

