Ariana Grande’s Manager Confirms Fans Can Buy Meet & Greet Tickets For The Sweetener World Tour

The Sweetener World Tour kicks off next year. Picture: instagram

Our Ariana Grande prayers have been answered.

The 'Thank U, Next' singer’s manager has confirmed fans will have the opportunity to buy meet & greet tickets at the Sweetener World Tour.

Scooter Braun was asked to clear up confusion on Twitter by a fan account who wrote: “Can you pls confirm if there is meet and greet on tour because Stub Hub and American Express are selling them and I bought them and some people are saying meet and greet isn’t happening this tour and I’m so sad, confused and nervous pls help.”

WATCH: Ariana Grande Sing Wicked's 'The Wizard And I' In Special Anniversary Show

WHEEW I’M SO HAPPY OMFG ME N SIENNA ARE SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/l8166RXPHy — grace (@gIowinbutera) November 5, 2018

He replied: “It’s happening.”

Ok, we can all now just keep breathin' and breathin' and breathin'.

Ari will kick off the tour in America on March 18th 2019.

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Is Back – How To Buy Tickets & All The Info!