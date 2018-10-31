Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Is Back – How To Access Presale, Buy Tickets & All The Info!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is back! Picture: Capital

The #CapitalJBB is back for 2018, here’s everything you need to know about the venue, dates, tickets and more!

It's that time of year again... Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola is BACK... and we're just days away from revealing this year's INCREDIBLE line up for the UK's biggest Christmas party!

> Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

On Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th December, we'll be taking over London's O2 with a line up of some of the world's biggest pop stars... so you know you're going to want to be there too!

We'll be announcing the names from Monday (5th November) on Capital Breakfast from 8am, so make sure you're listening all week for the full line-up.

Pre-sale tickets are going to be available exclusively via the shiny Capital app, so make sure you download it now, ready for tickets to go on pre-sale next week.

This will be your only place to get a code to grant you access to the pre-sale so make sure you're checking that app! Pre-sale tickets will be available from 8am on Tuesday 6th November, while the general sale will open on Thursday 8th November at 8am.

Tickets always sell out fast, so make sure you put those dates in your diary so you don't miss out!

We can't wait to tell you which amazing stars will be joining us over the weekend - keep it Capital all next week to be the first to know!

Jingle Bell Ball 2018: Frequently Asked Questions