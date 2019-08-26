Ariana Grande Dedicates ‘One Last Time’ To Manchester During Emotional Pride Live Set

Ariana Grande said she was 'overwhelmed'. Picture: PA Images

Ariana Grande made an emotional return to Manchester in celebration of Pride.

Ariana Grande dedicated her song ‘One Last Time’ to the people of Manchester during her Pride live set.

It was the first time she had returned to the city since the One Love benefit concert, which she held following the terror attack.

.@ArianaGrande’s heartfelt tribute to Manchester with an acoustic version of ’One Last Time’ was perfection 💕 pic.twitter.com/UBgyDefxkq — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) August 26, 2019

The ‘Boyfriend’ singer, who is currently on the European leg of her Sweetener World Tour, told the crowd she was ‘very overwhelmed’ to be back in the city, before performing a stripped-back version of the special song.

‘One Last time’ was re-released in June 2017 as a charity single, with proceeds being donated to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

She said: “We wanted to just do one more thing for you guys. If you guys could sing along that would be great.”

She added: “I’m so happy to be here.

“I’m so nervous. I had so much more to say but I’m very overwhelmed so thank you and I love you.”

