Ariana Grande Dedicates ‘One Last Time’ To Manchester During Emotional Pride Live Set

26 August 2019, 02:09

Ariana Grande said she was 'overwhelmed'.
Ariana Grande said she was 'overwhelmed'. Picture: PA Images

Ariana Grande made an emotional return to Manchester in celebration of Pride.

Ariana Grande dedicated her song ‘One Last Time’ to the people of Manchester during her Pride live set.

It was the first time she had returned to the city since the One Love benefit concert, which she held following the terror attack.

WATCH: This Fan's Reaction To Ariana Grande Touching His Hand Is Golden

The ‘Boyfriend’ singer, who is currently on the European leg of her Sweetener World Tour, told the crowd she was ‘very overwhelmed’ to be back in the city, before performing a stripped-back version of the special song.

‘One Last time’ was re-released in June 2017 as a charity single, with proceeds being donated to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

She said: “We wanted to just do one more thing for you guys. If you guys could sing along that would be great.”

She added: “I’m so happy to be here.

“I’m so nervous. I had so much more to say but I’m very overwhelmed so thank you and I love you.”

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana will headline Sunday night.

Ariana Grande At Manchester Pride 2019: Capital Are Bringing You All The Backstage Gossip This Bank Holiday Sunday
Ariana Grande will perform at Manchester Pride this year

Ariana Grande Manchester Pride 2019: Date, Tickets & Sunday Line-Up
Ariana Grande gets ready to announce Sweetener Tour

Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour 2019: Setlist, UK Dates And Venue Details Revealed
Fan cannot believe Ariana Grande touched his hand on tour

WATCH: This Fan's Reaction To Ariana Grande Touching His Hand Is Golden
Demi turns 27 this week.

Demi Lovato Celebrates 27th Birthday With ‘New Family’ Backstage At Ariana Grande’s London Concert

Demi Lovato

Ariana has shared an adorable throwback photo.

Ariana Grande Shares Adorable Childhood Photo Showing Her Rocking Her Iconic High Ponytail

Hot On Capital

The MTV VMAs are on 26 August

When Are The VMAs 2019, Who's Performing And How Can I Watch In The UK?

News

Tinie Tempah shared his festival fashion thoughts with Capital's Marvin Humes

Tinie Tempah Shares His Ultimate Festival Fashion Guide At South West Four

Tinie Tempah

Amber Gill reveals her biggest hair secret and it's pretty surprising

WATCH: Amber Gill Reveals Her Best Kept Hair Secret- She Never Cuts It!

TV & Film

Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea To India Reynolds And Ovie Soko

TV & Film

Taylor Swift is super close to her mum Andrea

Taylor Swift’s New Album ‘Lover’ Includes Emotional Song ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ About Mum’s Battle With Cancer

Taylor Swift

Tommy Fury attended the same event as his ex who branded him 'controlling'

Love Island's Tommy Fury Attends Same Event As Ex-Girlfriend Whilst Molly-Mae's In LA

TV & Film