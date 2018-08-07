Ariana Grande Teases Upcoming Carpool Karaoke With Subtle Clue...

7 August 2018, 07:45

Ariana Grande and James Corden on Carpool Karaoke
Ariana Grande and James Corden on Carpool Karaoke. Picture: YouTube

Ariana Grande has teased that she's joining James Corden for a Carpool Karaoke, after he shared some of her lyrics on Twitter.

Ariana Grande has already appeared on Carpool Karaoke: The Series, alongside Seth MacFarlane, but has seemingly confirmed that she will make an appearance on The Late Late Show's segment with James Corden.

The talk-show host shared a snap of the 25-year-old's lyrics, from songs such as 'No Tears Left To Cry' and 'God is a woman'.

Ariana then shared the image, saying "sick what for [sic]" after James Corden said he was learning the lyrics.

James Corden has already shared his iconic car with the likes of Harry Styles, Adele and Justin Bieber.

