Ariana Grande Teases Upcoming Carpool Karaoke With Subtle Clue...

Ariana Grande and James Corden on Carpool Karaoke. Picture: YouTube

Ariana Grande has teased that she's joining James Corden for a Carpool Karaoke, after he shared some of her lyrics on Twitter.

Ariana Grande has already appeared on Carpool Karaoke: The Series, alongside Seth MacFarlane, but has seemingly confirmed that she will make an appearance on The Late Late Show's segment with James Corden.

The talk-show host shared a snap of the 25-year-old's lyrics, from songs such as 'No Tears Left To Cry' and 'God is a woman'.

> Ariana Grande Finally Returned To Instagram With Surprise New Engagement Photo

sick what for https://t.co/bhHlndL153 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2018

Ariana then shared the image, saying "sick what for [sic]" after James Corden said he was learning the lyrics.

James Corden has already shared his iconic car with the likes of Harry Styles, Adele and Justin Bieber.

> Grab Our App Now For The Latest News And Gossip On Your Gal, Ariana Grande!