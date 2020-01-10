On Air Now
The Capital Weekender With Ministry of Sound 10pm - 5am
10 January 2020, 14:26
Adele opened up to the fan while on holiday in the Caribbean.
Adele has apparently revealed she lost 'like 100 pounds' (seven stone) during a conversation with a fan who met the star on holiday.
Lexi Larson, who ran into the mother-of-one in Blanchards Restaurant and Beach Shack in the Caribbean told People: "She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it’s such a crazy positive experience.
"She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident.”
Harry Styles and Adele's Friendship Timeline: How Long Have The Singers Known Each Other?
The 19-year-old said the 'Someone Like You' hitmaker also introduced her to Harry Styles, who was holidaying with 31-year-old Adele and presenter James Corden.
She continued: “Adele came over and sat down next to me and my friend and was like, ‘So what can I do for you girls?'”
“We were so excited. We were talking to her for a little while, and then she got Harry Styles to come over and sit with us also. We took a picture with Harry, and we talked to them for 15 minutes probably,” she added.
When asked what she discussed with the stars, she went on to say: “[We] talked about life and college and what me and my friend wanted to do. They were more asking us questions."
Lexi managed to get a snap with the 'Adore You' singer, but said Adele declined to take a picture because she was with her 7-year-old son Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.
“She said no because she didn’t want a lot of paparazzi at the moment or anything to get too crazy with her kid,” she added.
THESE ARE MY OLD ROOMMATES FRIENDS AND SHE JUST TOLD ME THE STORY AND HARRY WAS WITH ADELE WHAT THWBSDMDCJCK pic.twitter.com/G2ZGPhebn2— mack (@sunfllowermoon) January 3, 2020
Recently, the stars' iconic vacation made headlines after Harry reportedly left an enormous cash tip for a server on New Years.
The bill from his visit to the Caribbean Fish Market made its way online, which revealed Haz tipped his waiter, Buck, $2020, more than four times the total of the order.
Buck shared a snap on Instagram to thank the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer, writing: “Big ups to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life!”
We're patiently waiting for the day we run into Adele and Harry together on holiday!
> Download Our App For All The Latest Celeb News
Promoted by ITV2