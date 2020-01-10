Adele Tells Fan She's Lost 'Like 100 Pounds' After Weight Loss Regime

Adele has switched up her look. Picture: Instagram

Adele opened up to the fan while on holiday in the Caribbean.

Adele has apparently revealed she lost 'like 100 pounds' (seven stone) during a conversation with a fan who met the star on holiday.

Lexi Larson, who ran into the mother-of-one in Blanchards Restaurant and Beach Shack in the Caribbean told People: "She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it’s such a crazy positive experience.

"She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident.”

The 19-year-old said the 'Someone Like You' hitmaker also introduced her to Harry Styles, who was holidaying with 31-year-old Adele and presenter James Corden.

She continued: “Adele came over and sat down next to me and my friend and was like, ‘So what can I do for you girls?'”

“We were so excited. We were talking to her for a little while, and then she got Harry Styles to come over and sit with us also. We took a picture with Harry, and we talked to them for 15 minutes probably,” she added.

When asked what she discussed with the stars, she went on to say: “[We] talked about life and college and what me and my friend wanted to do. They were more asking us questions."

Lexi managed to get a snap with the 'Adore You' singer, but said Adele declined to take a picture because she was with her 7-year-old son Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

“She said no because she didn’t want a lot of paparazzi at the moment or anything to get too crazy with her kid,” she added.

Adele introduced Lexi to Harry Styles. Picture: Twitter

THESE ARE MY OLD ROOMMATES FRIENDS AND SHE JUST TOLD ME THE STORY AND HARRY WAS WITH ADELE WHAT THWBSDMDCJCK pic.twitter.com/G2ZGPhebn2 — mack (@sunfllowermoon) January 3, 2020

Recently, the stars' iconic vacation made headlines after Harry reportedly left an enormous cash tip for a server on New Years.

The bill from his visit to the Caribbean Fish Market made its way online, which revealed Haz tipped his waiter, Buck, $2020, more than four times the total of the order.

Buck shared a snap on Instagram to thank the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer, writing: “Big ups to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life!”

We're patiently waiting for the day we run into Adele and Harry together on holiday!

