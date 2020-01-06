Harry Styles Left An Enormous Cash Tip Whilst Holidaying With Adele In The Caribbean

Harry Styles tipped thousands on holiday in Anguilla. Picture: PA/ Twitter @BROWNSKINVOL6/ moroccanpython

Harry Styles tipped a server thousands of pounds whilst in the Caribbean over the holidays along with his A-lister BFFs and reminded us why he's the most generous celeb around.

Harry Styles has proven once again he's one of the most generous pop stars around by leaving a huge tip to a server whilst on holiday in the Caribbean with the likes of James Corden and Adele, kicking off 2020 in style.

Harry tipped a bartender $2,020 to celebrate the new year! (via @gucciliquor / moroccanpython) pic.twitter.com/rYWwRZuM2x — HSD (@hsdaily) January 5, 2020

The former One Direction singer took some well deserved time out after dropping his second album, 'Fine Line', to spend time with close friends on the tropical island, and happily posed for snaps with lucky fans whilst on his vacation where he was spotted on the beach along with Adele.

The bill from his visit to the Caribbean Fish Market made its way online, which revealed Haz tipped his server, Buck, $2020, more than four times the total of the order.

This isn't the first time anecdotes of the 'Adore You' singer's random acts of kindness have surfaced, with stories of him often scooping up bar tabs, buying food for fans who are waiting in line for his shows, or donating money to charity spreading online.

Whilst some questioned whether the 'Hello' singer and Harry could be a new Brit power couple, others were quick to point out the pair have been friends for years, so it is unlikely, and as far as everyone knows, both remain single.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer was spotted chilling alone in the airport before flying out, and a few lucky fans even got to meet the star, and all of a sudden we're wondering why we didn't book a tropical getaway over Christmas?

Harry with a fan at the airport today.

He looks GOOD !!!#HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/DLdB1sZBTZ — Harry Styles Updates (@Harry_StylesUp) January 5, 2020

Harry is set for an enormous 2020, getting ready to hit the road for a world tour that kicks off in the UK in April, so we aren't surprised he's getting in some serious downtime before a pretty exhausting schedule!

