Harry Styles Just Paid For Everyone's Bar Tab & Fans Want To Know Why They Weren't There

Harry Styles paid for everyone's bar tab like a true legend. Picture: PA

Harry Styles has been forking out for entire bars of people's drinks just after being named the richest reality TV star.

Harry Styles has been living it up in London ever since he ditched LA for the UK, but he clearly can't resist jetting back out to the USA, as he's just reportedly paid for a whole bars' drinks back over in LA at the exclusive Soho House West Hollywood and fans are fuming they missed the opportunity.

Harry Styles Sparks Dating Rumours With A Mystery Woman...But Fans Got To The Bottom Of It

One fan took to Twitter to reveal, "harry styles went to a restaurant today and paid the entire bars tabs so now i'm crying" as e everyone mourned the fact they'd missed the illusive singer on one of his outings once again.

harry styles went to a restaurant today and paid the entire bars tabs so now i'm crying — megan. (@meganmarusak) September 22, 2019

Ever the detectives, Harry's fans did some digging and found out he was at swanky private members club Soho House when he did the generous deed, leaving one person sassily commenting 'rich person gifts' and others questioning just why they weren't at the same bar as Haz.

The 'Sign Of The Times' singer has certainly been choosing some exclusive spots to hang out in recently, being papped leaving the super private San Vicente Bungalows in LA with somebody from his record label, getting fans even more excited for HS2 than they already are.

If you need any motivation just remember Harry styles is in LA right now and you could run into him at any moment — nat (@njvioletta) September 18, 2019

The 25-year-old has also just been named the 'richest reality TV star' in a recent rich list, with his former One Direction bandmates following behind him, as the band won the X Factor back in 2010- so all things considered, it isn't surprising he's willing to pay for some drinks every now and then!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News