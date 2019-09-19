Harry Styles Sparks Dating Rumours With A Mystery Woman...But Fans Got To The Bottom Of It

Harry Styles parks romance rumours being papped with a 'mystery woman'. Picture: PA/Splash News

Harry Styles may be back on the dating scene after he was spotted leaving a private club in LA, but fans aren't so convinced.

Harry Styles was papped leaving a private members club in LA with a mystery woman late, which inevitably got people wondering if he's secretly dating someone- but as always, the fans are sceptical and have done some digging.



Sporting his usual wavy get up, in a Hawaiian shirt and enormous cream coloured flares, he stepped out of the extremely exclusive members club, San Vicente Bungalows, where photos are strictly prohibited and guests are provided with a sticker to put over their phone camera upon entering.

Papped caught him and his companion as they got back into his car, immediately sparking rumours that he was romantically involved with her.

Fans have been eye-rolling on twitter about the speculation surrounding his love life, writing: "So in conclusion Harry Styles is dating everyone who breaths near him" and "I live in the same planet as him so he's my husband."

So in conclusion Harry Styles is dating everyone who breaths near him. — 𝓚𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓗𝓢💚💙 (@aafreen_styles) September 18, 2019

|📲UPDATE| harry styles is dating everyone. the entire world. e v e r y o n e. if he breathes near them they are dating it’s a fact. — 𝗸𝗲𝗻𝘇𝗶𝗲 (@styleslandsIide) September 18, 2019

I live in the same planet as him so he's my husband — Mandry Bhagya (@Mandry_Bhagya) September 18, 2019

The singer's second solo album is all wrapped up and on its way, and after a little digging, a fan found that the woman is in a senior role at Harry's record label, Colombia records.

A mulher que estava com Harry em Los Angeles se chama Jenifer Mallory e é a vice presidente executiva da Columbia Records 👀 o hs2 pode estar mais próximo do que nós imaginamos... pic.twitter.com/kQwOLS3BXj — Larry Detetive (@larrydetetive) September 18, 2019

So, the highly secretive members club is the perfect place to have a working dinner about his new music, videos, tour, etc. without the fear of being approached by fans or having sneak pics taken of him, which makes perfect sense!

Harry has opened up about the theme of his upcoming album, saying it's a lot about 'having sex and feeling sad', so, he may not be a taken man just yet, but there've definitely been more love interests than people currently know about.

Turns out, he's pretty good at staying low-key!

