WATCH: Harry Styles Surprises An Unsuspecting Fan At His 'Fine Line' Pop Up Shop

Harry Styles stands behind a fan and surprises them. Picture: Getty Images/ Twitter @holdingfocus

Harry Styles stood behind an unsuspecting fan as everyone in the room freaked out, and so did she upon seeing her idol in the same room as her!

Harry Styles surprised a fan at his London pop up for his album 'Fine Line', and the unsuspecting fan's reaction to the 'Adore You' singer standing behind her is absolutely priceless.

It’d be absolutely over for me pic.twitter.com/fALW59KpUW — 🍒 (@holdingfocus) December 18, 2019

Someone recorded the entire thing, with a girl intently reading something, and Harry stood just behind her, waiting for them to realise he's there, and when she eventually turns, she gasps, as is the only appropriate reaction in that situation!

The video is simply captioned, "It'd be absolutely over for me", and honestly, same 'ere.

Ever the gentleman, the 26-year-old took the time to hug and chat to the fan, who asked him if she'd be 'seeing him tonight', which many found funny and wondered what she was referencing.

After a year of staying out of the spotlight, Harry is well and truly back on the scene, with his (incredible) second album released, he's been spotted all over the place, doing fan events, TV performances and interviews, and it's safe to say fans are over the moon to have him back.

As its the end of the decade, we've been getting nostalgic and looking back at how far the One Direction boys have come in this ten year gap- going from normal boys to global superstars.

So, if you feel like getting all bleary eyed and seeing the questionable style Harry and the others had, visit our 1D decade roundup, get the tissues at the ready!

