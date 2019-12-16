Harry Styles Discusses His 'Mysterious' Sexuality & Insists Ambiguity Isn't For Attention

16 December 2019, 16:55

Harry Styles opens up about his 'ambiguous sexuality'
Harry Styles opens up about his 'ambiguous sexuality'. Picture: PA

Harry Styles has spoken about his sexuality and insisted he isn't 'sprinkling crumbs of sexual ambiguity to be interesting' in an interview with the Guardian.

Harry Styles has spoken about the mystery surrounding his sexuality and insisted he isn't ramping up its ambiguity in order to be interesting to people, saying its actually the opposite, he doesn't put much more into his image than what he likes.

Harry Styles' 'Cherry' Lyrics: Camille Rowe's Voicemail Translated Into English

In a lengthy interview in light of the release of his second album, Fine Line, Harry told The Guardian: "Am I sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting? No."

"In terms of how I wanna dress, and what the album sleeve’s gonna be, I tend to make decisions in terms of collaborators I want to work with. I want things to look a certain way."

"Not because it makes me look gay, or it makes me look straight, or it makes me look bisexual, but because I think it looks cool. And more than that, I dunno, I just think sexuality’s something that’s fun."

"Honestly? I can’t say I’ve given it any more thought than that."

Following the release of 'Fine Line' on Friday 13th December, fans do have a little more of an insight into Harry's relationships through his music, with one track 'Cherry', including a voice recording from his ex-girlfriend, model Camille Rowe.

Although the pair never confirmed they were official, it has been one of Harry's more serious relationships and she's inspired a number of songs from the new album, with fans guessing 'Falling' and 'Golden' amongst them.

