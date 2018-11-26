Ed Sheeran Is Set To Play Special Homecoming Show In Leeds!

26 November 2018, 14:08

Ed Sheeran is set to do one of the biggest shows of 2019
Ed Sheeran is set to do one of the biggest shows of 2019. Picture: Getty

Ed Sheeran is getting ready to perform the likes of 'Shape Of You' and 'Galway Girl' for some very special performances in the UK, next year.

Ed Sheeran is set to perform even more headline shows across the United Kingdom during 2019, for thousands of his Sheerios.

The 'Castle on the Hill' singer is coming to Roundhay Park in Leeds, West Yorkshire on Friday, 16 August and Saturday 17, August, before smashing it at Chantry Park in Ipswich.

> WATCH: Ed Sheeran & One Direction Freestyle In A Park During Throwback Video

Ed Sheeran is performing in Leeds during August 2019
Ed Sheeran is performing in Leeds during August 2019. Picture: Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is also set to perform across the rest of Europe, including France, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia, Russia, Finland, Denmark, Hungary and Iceland.

You can buy tickets for Ed Sheeran's performance at Roundhay Park here.

Latest Ed Sheeran News

See more Latest Ed Sheeran News

Security Kev and Ed Sheeran together

Ed Sheeran's Security Boss Has Left Him For Another Singer & More Money
Little Mix's 'Woman Like You' was written by Ed Sheeran and Jess Glynne

Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' Includes A Hidden Ed Sheeran Vocal Feature
Ed Sheeran Cherry Seaborn at NY Mets baseball

Ed Sheeran’s Girlfriend And Fiancée Cherry Seaborn: Inside Their Relationship As Secret Wedding Emerges

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have got married in secret.

Ed Sheeran Pretty Much Just Confirmed He’s Married Cherry Seaborn In Secret!
Ed Sheeran One Direction

WATCH: Ed Sheeran & One Direction Freestyle In A Park During Throwback Video

One Direction

More News

See more More News

Rita Ora and Eyal Booker 'dating' after Vas Morgan introduced

Rita Ora & Eyal Booker 'Dating & Spotted Kissing' After Being Introduced By Vas J Morgan
M.O's Nadine Samuels sentenced to eight month in prison after involvement in fatal crash

M.O's Nadine Samuels Jailed For Killing Mum-Of-Three In Crash
James McVey's fans think he's 'unappreciated' on I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb: The Vamps Fans Blast The Lack Of James McVey's Screen Time

The Vamps

Kim Kardashian revealed the to times she took ecstasy she made a sex tape and got married

Kim Kardashian's Drug Fuelled 'Sex Tape' Revelations Have Shocked Literally Everyone

News

Some believed Anne Hegerty's trial on I'm A Celeb was faked with Coca-Cola

WATCH: I'm A Celeb Fans Claim Anne Hegerty Drank Coca-Cola Instead Of Liquid Fish Eyes

TV & Film