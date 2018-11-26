Ed Sheeran Is Set To Play Special Homecoming Show In Leeds!

Ed Sheeran is set to do one of the biggest shows of 2019. Picture: Getty

Ed Sheeran is getting ready to perform the likes of 'Shape Of You' and 'Galway Girl' for some very special performances in the UK, next year.

Ed Sheeran is set to perform even more headline shows across the United Kingdom during 2019, for thousands of his Sheerios.

The 'Castle on the Hill' singer is coming to Roundhay Park in Leeds, West Yorkshire on Friday, 16 August and Saturday 17, August, before smashing it at Chantry Park in Ipswich.

Ed Sheeran is performing in Leeds during August 2019. Picture: Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is also set to perform across the rest of Europe, including France, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia, Russia, Finland, Denmark, Hungary and Iceland.

You can buy tickets for Ed Sheeran's performance at Roundhay Park here.