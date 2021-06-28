Extra Date Added To Little Mix Confetti Tour 2022: Venues, Tickets And All The Details You Need

Little Mix's 'Confetti' tour begins April 2022. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

By Capital FM

Little Mix have announced an extra date at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena due to massive demand for their ‘Confetti’ tour in 2022.

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall will hit the road on their ‘Confetti’ tour in 2022, to perform songs fans can’t wait to see live including ‘Break Up Song’, ‘Holiday’ and ‘Sweet Melody’.

The ‘Confetti’ tour kicks off in April 2022 but already the girls have seen an incredible demand for tickets and have announced an extra date.

Jade Thirlwall Being Little Mix's Biggest Stan Is The Kind Of Self-Love We All Need To Take Note Of

Little Mix has announced an additional date to the tour; Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on Wednesday 4 May.

Little Mix will be joined by Since September. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie will be joined by special guests Since September on the road.

Here’s all the info you need on Little Mix’s 2022 tour, including all the dates, venues and how to get tickets…

What are Little Mix The Confetti Tour dates and venues?

Sat 09 April- Belfast SSE Arena

Sun 10 April- Belfast SSE Arena

Tues 12 April- Dublin 3Arena

Wed 13 April- Dublin 3Arena

Fri 15 April- Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sat 16 April- Newcastle Utilita Arena

Mon 18 April- Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Tues 19 April- Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Thu 21 April- Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Fri 22 April- Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Sat 23 April- Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Tues 26 April- Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Wed 27 April- Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Thu 28 April- Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Sat 30 April- Leeds First Direct Arena

Mon 02 May- Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Tues 03 May- Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

**EXTRA DATE** Wed 04 May- Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Fri 06 May- Manchester AO Arena

Sat 07 May- Manchester AO Arena

Mon 09 May- Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Tues 10 May- Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Thu 12 May- London The O2

Fri 13 May- London The O2

Sat 14 May- London The O2

When do the Little Mix Confetti tour 2022 extra date tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the extra Cardiff tour date will be on sale on Friday 2 July 9am.

You can get your hands on 'Confetti' tour tickets here.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital