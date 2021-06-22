Jade Thirlwall Being Little Mix's Biggest Stan Is The Kind Of Self-Love We All Need To Take Note Of

Jade Thirlwall is Little Mix's biggest supporter. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram / PA

By Capital FM

Jade Thirlwall is a Little Mix stan as much as the rest of us.

We all need to be our own biggest cheerleaders and Jade Thirlwall is leading by example by being one of Little Mix’s biggest supporters.

Jade took to Instagram on Monday to reveal she’d been listening to the girl band’s entire back catalogue – from ‘Wings’ all the way to ‘Heartbreak Anthem’.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Wishes Fiancé An Early Father's Day Ahead Of Due Date

And, as if we need her to tell us already, they’re ‘bop after bop’.

Jade Thirlwall spent a day listening to Little Mix's back catalogue. Picture: PA

Alongside a couple of very smiley photos of Jade looking super proud with how she’d spent her day, she admitted she’s “a self loving nerd.”

If you’re a nerd, we’re a nerd, Jade.

“Spent the day listening to the whole LM catalogue cos I’m a self loving nerd and I can confirm it truly is bop after bop fight me,” she wrote.

And Little Mix fans only, rightly, bigged her up in the comments.

Jade Thirlwall on set of 'Heartbreak Anthem'. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

“It is [fire],” one person replied, as a second wrote: “Back that.”

“As everyone should,” added a third, while a fourth commented: “ITS CONFIRMED LITTLE MIX ARE THE BIGGEST LITTLE MIX STANS [sic].”

Jade, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock dropped two new bops this year, ‘Confetti’ featuring Saweetie and ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ with David Guetta.

The girls are preparing to go on tour in 2022, just a few months after Leigh-Anne and Perrie will have become mums to their respective newborns.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital