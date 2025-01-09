Zendaya and Tom Holland's adorable matching tattoos revealed following engagement news

9 January 2025, 13:08

Tom Holland and Zendaya get matching tattoos
Tom Holland and Zendaya get matching tattoos. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Zendaya’s subtle tattoo dedication to Tom Holland was part of a matching set!

The internet was left swooning on Monday after reports emerged that Hollywood’s beloved couple Zendaya and Tom Holland had gotten engaged after spotting a gorgeous new diamond ring on the actress's finger.

But eagle-eyed fans noticed that the ring wasn’t the only new ‘accessory’ Zendaya was sporting that evening, as they also spotted a nod to her beau in the shape of a subtle ’t’ tattoo beside her ribcage.

And now it’s been confirmed that the Challengers’ star’s tattoo design was in fact part of a matching set, as Tom decided to get his own version of the inked tribute to one other.

Zendaya's 't' tattoo
Zendaya's 't' tattoo. Picture: Getty

Tattoo artist Lily Jarnryd, who works at Boston Tattoo Company, confirmed the Spider-Man star had a small ‘z’ stamped at the top of his ribcage in dedication to the star during a visit last year.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Lily said the couple visited the parlour on November 27 and had nothing but positive things to say about the pair, as she said: “They were lovely to meet and it was a lot of fun.”

When did Zendaya and Tom Holland get engaged?

Pictured at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Zendaya set the internet alight with excitement and speculation after she walked the red carpet with a new accessory on that finger.

Styled by Law Roach, the ring was traced back as a 5.02 carat East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring from Jessica McCormack - which fans were quick to point out is listed on the website’s engagement section.

And as speculation continued to mount, it was later confirmed by multiple sources that the engagement rumours were in fact true.

Reports confirmed Zendaya and Tom Holland are officially engaged.
Reports confirmed Zendaya and Tom Holland are officially engaged. . Picture: Getty

“[Tom] always knew she was the one,” a source told PEOPLE.

“Tom's always had this sweet way of letting the world know that Zendaya is his. Now, it's official — she really is!”

TMZ also backed up the reports, with one source telling the publication that Tom “popped the question between Christmas and New Year’s”.

While the source didn’t go into too much detail about the moment itself, they did say it took place in a “very intimate setting in one of Zendaya's family homes in the United States”.

And it will come as no surprise that Tom kept the engagement a very low-key affair, with no family even to be seen, as the pair have always been careful to keep the details of their relationship under wraps.

