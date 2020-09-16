Tom Holland’s Dating History Revealed: Ex-Girlfriends And Rumoured Romances

16 September 2020, 16:16

Tom Holland has been linked to a few fellow actors
Tom Holland has been linked to a few fellow actors. Picture: Getty / PA

Tom Holland is said to be happily loved up with a new girlfriend, but who has he been rumoured to have dated in the past?

Tom Holland has starred in a number of huge films since taking on the role of Spider-Man in 2017, and as a result he’s got a huge fan base including die-hard Marvel fans and admirers.

He’s also garnered huge interest around his love life, as people around the world fall for his action-packed ways, dancing talents and British accent.

Netflix’s The Devil All The Time Has An Amazing Cast You Need To Check Out

Tom is said to be dating a new girlfriend, Nadia Parkes, since the start of 2020, but who has he been linked to in the past and does he have any ex-girlfriends?

Who is Tom Holland dating?

Tom Holland is dating actress Nadia Parkes
Tom Holland is dating actress Nadia Parkes. Picture: Nadia Parkes/Instagram

Tom is now said to be dating fellow actor Nadia Parkes, who is good friends with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

The couple were apparently introduced through their showbiz friends and moved in together just before lockdown.

Did Tom Holland and Zendaya date?

Zendaya and co-star Tom Holland were rumoured to be dating for months
Zendaya and co-star Tom Holland were rumoured to be dating for months. Picture: PA

Spider-Man actor Tom and co-star Zendaya, who plays MJ, were rumoured to be dating ever since they appeared in the 2017 film.

However, Zendaya shut down the romance speculation on a few occasions, calling him “one of my best friends”.

Tom Holland and Ella Purnell

Tom Holland and Ella Purnell were linked after the 2017 BAFTAs
Tom Holland and Ella Purnell were linked after the 2017 BAFTAs. Picture: Getty

In 2017, Tom and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children actress Ella sparked dating rumours when they were seen looking close at a BAFTAs after-party.

However, the speculation was soon quashed when Ella was linked to Brad Pitt.

Who was Tom Holland’s first girlfriend?

In 2015, a few years before he hit the spotlight, Tom was reportedly dating childhood sweetheart Elle Lotherington.

He apparently frequently posted about her on his Instagram account, but the posts have since been deleted.

