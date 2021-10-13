Zendaya Just Listed What She Loves About Tom Holland

Zendaya lists everything she appreciates about Tom Holland. Picture: Getty/Tom Holland/Instagram

Zendaya listed everything she admires about boyfriend Tom Holland and it's too adorable!

Zendaya and Tom Holland have famously remained tight-lipped about their romance – but no more!

The 25-year-old actress recently gave an insight into her relationship with her Spider-Man co-star for the first time since it became public knowledge this summer.

The young stars were seen kissing in a car in July, seemingly putting those long-standing rumours to rest that the BFF's were, in fact, BF and GF!

Zendaya endlessly praised her beau in her latest interview, listing everything she 'appreciates' about her Marvel man!

Zendaya spoke about her on-and-off screen boyfriend. Picture: Getty

The Dune actress graced the November issue of InStyle magazine, during her cover story she spilt the tea on her enigmatic relationship with Holland...

Zendaya didn't hold back and gushed over her boyfriend and colleague, telling the publication: "In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man.

‘It’s a lot of pressure – you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man."

Zendaya endlessly praised Tom Holland in her latest interview. Picture: Zendaya/Instagram

She praised Holland: "I think he handled that so well.’

The words of adoration continued: "He is a perfectionist. Our director allowed me to come in every day, and it was cool to see how he cares so much about his work and making it right."

The ex-Disney star didn't stop there, she also went on to praise his character off the screen – these two are too cute!

Tom Holland and Zendaya met on the set of Spider-Man. Picture: Tom Holland/Instagram

"Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat."

Zendaya rounded off her slew of compliments by branding Holland "a fun time".

This Spider-Man pairing is undoubtedly most adorable couple goals!

