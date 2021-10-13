Zendaya Just Listed What She Loves About Tom Holland

13 October 2021, 11:12 | Updated: 13 October 2021, 11:54

Zendaya lists everything she appreciates about Tom Holland
Zendaya lists everything she appreciates about Tom Holland. Picture: Getty/Tom Holland/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Zendaya listed everything she admires about boyfriend Tom Holland and it's too adorable!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zendaya and Tom Holland have famously remained tight-lipped about their romance – but no more!

The 25-year-old actress recently gave an insight into her relationship with her Spider-Man co-star for the first time since it became public knowledge this summer.

All The Spider-Man Co-Star Couples Before Zendaya And Tom Holland

The young stars were seen kissing in a car in July, seemingly putting those long-standing rumours to rest that the BFF's were, in fact, BF and GF!

Zendaya endlessly praised her beau in her latest interview, listing everything she 'appreciates' about her Marvel man!

Zendaya spoke about her on-and-off screen boyfriend
Zendaya spoke about her on-and-off screen boyfriend. Picture: Getty

The Dune actress graced the November issue of InStyle magazine, during her cover story she spilt the tea on her enigmatic relationship with Holland...

Zendaya didn't hold back and gushed over her boyfriend and colleague, telling the publication: "In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man.

‘It’s a lot of pressure – you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man."

Zendaya endlessly praised Tom Holland in her latest interview
Zendaya endlessly praised Tom Holland in her latest interview. Picture: Zendaya/Instagram

She praised Holland: "I think he handled that so well.’

The words of adoration continued: "He is a perfectionist. Our director allowed me to come in every day, and it was cool to see how he cares so much about his work and making it right."

The ex-Disney star didn't stop there, she also went on to praise his character off the screen – these two are too cute!

Tom Holland and Zendaya met on the set of Spider-Man
Tom Holland and Zendaya met on the set of Spider-Man. Picture: Tom Holland/Instagram

"Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat."

Zendaya rounded off her slew of compliments by branding Holland "a fun time".

This Spider-Man pairing is undoubtedly most adorable couple goals!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have picked up a win for 'Betty'

Taylor Swift And Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Just Won A Songwriting Award

Here's every Squid Game costume you could dress up in

How To Put Together Your Squid Game Halloween Costume

TV & Film

Toby has things to say about the Love Island prize money

Toby Aromolaran Hits Out At Love Island's £50K Prize

Episode one of Squid Game has a big clue...

This Is Why The Squid Game Twist Was Clear From The Beginning

TV & Film

Gi-hun dyes his hair red at the end of Squid Game

Why Seong Gi-Hun Dyed His Hair Red At The End Of Squid Game

The K-drama is becoming an event

There's Going To Be A Real Life Squid Game – Without The Murder Of Course

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him