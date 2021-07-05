All The Spiderman Co-Star Couples Before Zendaya And Tom Holland

There have been a number of Spiderman on-screen romances turned IRL. Picture: Marvel/Getty

Spiderman co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have sparked dating rumours again - but they’re not the first on and off-screen lovebirds from the Marvel franchise!

Spiderman fans everywhere were sent into meltdown after Zendaya and Tom Holland shared a kiss which may have just confirmed they are dating IRL after all.

The actors play on-screen love interests MJ and Peter Parker in the Marvel film franchise and have previously sparked romance rumours, however, their latest form of PDA seemed to fuel the speculation all over again.

This isn’t the first Spiderman co-stars romance by any means, and fans are catching on to the ongoing relationships that have blossomed from starring as Peter and MJ.

A tweet that went viral brought light to the fact that Zendaya and Tom will be the third couple to come from the Spiderman movie franchise!

Zendaya and Tom Holland seemingly confirmed their romance. Picture: Getty

This comes after Spider-Man OGs Tobey McGuire and Kirsten Dunst had a brief romance after meeting on set in 2002.

The second portrayal of the Marvel characters was played by The Amazing Spiderman's Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, who famously dated for four years until 2015.

So, it only makes sense for Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Zendaya and Tom to try their luck with what seems like a super wholesome friendship-turned-relationship.

Fans of the movie franchise, of course, had something to say about the blossoming love lives of the on-screen pairings, with many taking to Twitter to gush over the latest.

Tobey McGuire and Kirsten Dunst were the first Spiderman couple. Picture: Getty

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone dated for four years. Picture: PA

I swear there’s something about these Spider-Man movies. tom and zendaya , 3rd times a charm pic.twitter.com/uUvM5XkUCR — Cloud9ineDreams🌻 (@Cloud9ineDreams) July 2, 2021

“I swear there’s something about these Spider-Man movies. tom and zendaya, 3rd times a charm,” read the tweet which went viral and sparked many replies.

“Peter parker superior gene is definitely being a charmer,” tweeted one fan.

Another joked: “It's because of the upside down kiss for sure,” and she has a point, tbh!

