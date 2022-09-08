Zayn Malik Sends Fans Into Meltdown Over New Hair Transformation

Zayn Malik's new pink hair has fans obsessed. Picture: Alamy/@zayn/Instagram

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik has broken the internet once again after sharing a rare selfie online with pink hair.

Is there anything really better than a Zayn Malik selfie?

After the former One Direction star’s latest post went viral, it’s easy to say the answer is ‘no, there isn’t’.

7 Supportive Messages From One Direction Fans Seven Years After Hiatus

Louis Tomlinson Shares Thoughts On Zayn Malik’s One Direction Cover

It’s a rare occurrence that we get a glimpse at the ‘Pillowtalk’ singer these days, so when we do, it doesn’t take long for fans to be sent into a frenzy, and his latest photo has proven exactly that.

The 'Like I Would' star hopped on Instagram on Wednesday to treat us all to a very rare glimpse of himself and of course, it wouldn’t be the Zayn we all know and love without a new, vamped-up hairstyle.

Zayn Malik showed off his new pink hair. Picture: @zayn/Instagram

The 29-year-old singer showed off his new pink hair, which we all adore BTW, in a selfie on his farm in Pennsylvania.

The ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ hitmaker showed off his merch gifted to him from boxing legend Mike Tyson in the snap as he sported a t-shirt with a picture of the boxer on the front.

This comes after Zayn reposted a snap of Mike modelling the singer’s Arnette sunglasses.

“Safe for the shirts!” wrote the dad-of-one to Mike, “Shades look cool.”

Mike Tyson sported Zayn Malik's Arnette collection sunglasses. Picture: @zayn/Instagram

Zayn Malik treated fans to a rare selfie on Instagram. Picture: Alamy

Zayn Malik's pink hair is prettier than our entire existence pic.twitter.com/g7krshAeCM — comfort for zayn stans (@zaynforcomfort) September 7, 2022

This is the latest glimpse we’ve seen from Zayn after he surprised 1D fans everywhere with a beautiful acapella rendition of ‘Night Changes’ last month, which sent us all on a trip down memory lane.

His former bandmate Louis Tomlinson even gave the video his seal of approval, replying to a fan question on Twitter about the clip, writing: “It was great to see him reminiscing on the one direction days.”

We agree!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital