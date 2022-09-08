Zayn Malik Sends Fans Into Meltdown Over New Hair Transformation

8 September 2022, 11:44

Zayn Malik's new pink hair has fans obsessed
Zayn Malik's new pink hair has fans obsessed. Picture: Alamy/@zayn/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik has broken the internet once again after sharing a rare selfie online with pink hair.

Is there anything really better than a Zayn Malik selfie?

After the former One Direction star’s latest post went viral, it’s easy to say the answer is ‘no, there isn’t’.

7 Supportive Messages From One Direction Fans Seven Years After Hiatus

Louis Tomlinson Shares Thoughts On Zayn Malik’s One Direction Cover

It’s a rare occurrence that we get a glimpse at the ‘Pillowtalk’ singer these days, so when we do, it doesn’t take long for fans to be sent into a frenzy, and his latest photo has proven exactly that.

The 'Like I Would' star hopped on Instagram on Wednesday to treat us all to a very rare glimpse of himself and of course, it wouldn’t be the Zayn we all know and love without a new, vamped-up hairstyle.

Zayn Malik showed off his new pink hair
Zayn Malik showed off his new pink hair. Picture: @zayn/Instagram

The 29-year-old singer showed off his new pink hair, which we all adore BTW, in a selfie on his farm in Pennsylvania.

The ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ hitmaker showed off his merch gifted to him from boxing legend Mike Tyson in the snap as he sported a t-shirt with a picture of the boxer on the front.

This comes after Zayn reposted a snap of Mike modelling the singer’s Arnette sunglasses.

“Safe for the shirts!” wrote the dad-of-one to Mike, “Shades look cool.”

Mike Tyson sported Zayn Malik's Arnette collection sunglasses
Mike Tyson sported Zayn Malik's Arnette collection sunglasses. Picture: @zayn/Instagram
Zayn Malik treated fans to a rare selfie on Instagram
Zayn Malik treated fans to a rare selfie on Instagram. Picture: Alamy

This is the latest glimpse we’ve seen from Zayn after he surprised 1D fans everywhere with a beautiful acapella rendition of ‘Night Changes’ last month, which sent us all on a trip down memory lane.

His former bandmate Louis Tomlinson even gave the video his seal of approval, replying to a fan question on Twitter about the clip, writing: “It was great to see him reminiscing on the one direction days.”

We agree!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Florence Pugh has spoken about the dramatic Don't Worry Darling premiere

Florence Pugh Breaks Her Silence On That Dramatic Don't Worry Darling Premiere

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian apparently broke up amid Kanye West's harassment and targeting of the comedian

Pete Davidson ‘Dumped’ Kim Kardashian Because Of Kanye West ‘Baggage And Drama’

It's A Fresh Start Winning Weekend On Capital

It's A Fresh Start Winning Weekend On Capital

Radio

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are best friends

Inside Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid's Friendship

The lowdown on if your Justin Bieber show has been cancelled and how to get a refund

Will Justin Bieber Cancel His Justice Tour UK Dates & How To Get A Refund On Tickets

Have Harry and Olivia split?

Did Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Break Up?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star