QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid, The Ultimate Power Couple

24 September 2020, 17:28

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are parents to a baby girl
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are parents to a baby girl. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid completed their love story when their baby girl arrived, so it's time to test your expertise on the real-life fairytale.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid brought a sprinkle of joy to 2020 by bringing their baby girl into the world, and in honour of the occasion we're testing your knowledge on the power pair, because there's not much else we can do to celebrate, tbh.

From the moment they met to the first photos of their new daughter – see how much you've been paying attention to this absolute #goals relationship.

Celebs React To Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid’s Baby News

If you get a score lower than 30 per cent, you might want to have a little refresh with our relationship timeline.

