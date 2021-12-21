Why Dua Lipa And Boyfriend Anwar Hadid ‘Split After Two Years Together’

21 December 2021, 11:14

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have reportedly ended their relationship after they were in ‘crisis talks’ to salvage it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dua Lipa and her long-term boyfriend Anwar Hadid have reportedly split after two years together.

The A-list pair are said to have ended their relationship after having ‘crisis talks’ and going on a break to try and ‘salvage’ their romance.

Revealing the reason behind their split, an insider previously told this tabloid that distance played a part.

Dua Lipa Launches Lifestyle Brand To Share Her Recommendations With Fans

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have reportedly split after 2 years together
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have reportedly split after 2 years together. Picture: Alamy
Distance is said to have played a part in Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's split
Distance is said to have played a part in Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's split. Picture: @dualipa/Instagram

They said: “The couple floated the idea about putting the brakes on their romance last month as travelling so much and being apart is proving tough.”

"Their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be on the rocks."

Sources now claim the pair have gone their separate ways ways ‘for good’ after breaking up and reconciling a number of times in the past.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid share a dog named Dexter
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid share a dog named Dexter. Picture: @dualipa/Instagram
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's relationship has apparently 'been on the rocks' for a while
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's relationship has apparently 'been on the rocks' for a while. Picture: Alamy

Dua and the Anwar are yet to publicly address the claims.

However, the ‘Future Nostalgia’ singer and model still follow each other on Instagram - a modern sign the pair have kept it amicable.

They last posted snaps together on Halloween, where the songstress and brother of Gigi and Bella celebrated the holiday together.

