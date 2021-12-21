On Air Now
21 December 2021, 11:14
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have reportedly ended their relationship after they were in ‘crisis talks’ to salvage it.
Dua Lipa and her long-term boyfriend Anwar Hadid have reportedly split after two years together.
The A-list pair are said to have ended their relationship after having ‘crisis talks’ and going on a break to try and ‘salvage’ their romance.
Revealing the reason behind their split, an insider previously told this tabloid that distance played a part.
They said: “The couple floated the idea about putting the brakes on their romance last month as travelling so much and being apart is proving tough.”
"Their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be on the rocks."
Sources now claim the pair have gone their separate ways ways ‘for good’ after breaking up and reconciling a number of times in the past.
Dua and the Anwar are yet to publicly address the claims.
However, the ‘Future Nostalgia’ singer and model still follow each other on Instagram - a modern sign the pair have kept it amicable.
They last posted snaps together on Halloween, where the songstress and brother of Gigi and Bella celebrated the holiday together.
