Dua Lipa Launches Lifestyle Brand To Share Her Recommendations With Fans

23 November 2021, 14:06

Capital FM

Capital FM

Dua Lipa has launched Service95, letting fans into her world with recommendations on everything from podcasts to restaurants.

Dua Lipa has announced the launch of a ‘style, culture and society concierge service’, expanding her brand to invite fans into her world.

In an announcement video, Dua said she’s been working on the secret project ‘for the longest time’ and now she’s ready to share ‘some of my favourite things I’ve discovered around the world over the years’.

The 26-year-old has spent her life making lists of some of the best eateries, music playlists, fashion finds and books and now wants to let fans in on her little black book.

Dua Lipa is launching a lifestyle brand
Dua Lipa is launching a lifestyle brand. Picture: Getty
Dua Lipa has launched Service95
Dua Lipa has launched Service95. Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram

She’ll also be sharing ‘the important work of activists bringing to light causes and complex world issues’.’

The service is a free weekly newsletter, as well as a website and podcast.

She told Vogue in an announcement interview: “For young people, looking at the news can be quite intense.

“You want to help but you don’t really know how to help. I want to help give young people the tools to make a difference.”

Dua will also take to the other side of the mic to host a podcast, At Your Service, where she’ll have a mix of guests including her A-list friends.

Dua Lipa is one well-travelled fan
Dua Lipa is one well-travelled fan. Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram
Dua Lipa wants to share her finds from around the world with fans
Dua Lipa wants to share her finds from around the world with fans. Picture: Getty

What is Service95?

Dua’s new lifestyle brand, Service95, is a free weekly newsletter covering everything from ‘little-known hotspots to up-and-coming artists and travel tips’.

The blog will offer fans lists, recommendations, stories, perspectives and conversations ‘you won’t hear or read anywhere else.’

Dua also promised fans will have access to ‘powerful articles from the world’s most compelling voices alongside savvy social commentary, laugh-out-loud feature-writing, and left-of-center recommendations for anything from late-night snacks to the best in-flight music for long-haul trips.’

The ‘Hallucinate’ songstress teased the site three days before its announcement, but now fans can subscribe ready for its upcoming launch.

