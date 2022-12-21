Who Won Too Hot To Handle Season 4?

21 December 2022, 12:08

The winners of Too Hot To Handle season 4 revealed
The winners of Too Hot To Handle season 4 revealed. Picture: Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s who won season 4 of Too Hot To Handle and how much money they took home.

Too Hot To Handle has a new pair of winners for season 4!

Netflix dropped the first five episodes of THTH’s new series on December 7 and the next batch on December 14, and fans have been making their way through the gripping episodes.

From Seb Melrose & Kayla Richart and Jawahir Khalifa & Nick Kici, a lot of the singletons went through their fair share of tests to establish if deeper connections could be made in the retreat.

Which Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Couples Are Still Together? From Seb & Kayla To Jawahir & Nick

Thanks to all-seeing Lana’s rules - where contestants are forced to abstain from intimate interaction or the prize fund lowers - some of the singletons made progress with their relationship journeys.

But who was the winner of Too Hot To Handle season 4? And how much money did they win from the cash prize?

*Warning - huge spoilers ahead!*

The Too Hot to Handle season 4 winners have been announced
The Too Hot to Handle season 4 winners have been announced. Picture: Netflix

Who won Too Hot To Handle season 4?

Jawahir Khalifa and Nick Kici are the winners of Too Hot To Handle season 4!

Ahead of us finding out who the winners of season 4 were, Lana made some brutal eliminations in the retreat.

She firstly did a double-elimination to send home Ethan, as he proves to show no progression to establish a deeper connection, as well as Sophie, who closes herself off following the Creed situation.

Creed is later sent home after lying to Flavia and newcomer Imogen as he’s caught in a love triangle.

Lana then selected two couples to be in the final, opting for Kayla & Seb and Jawahir & Nick, who both developed a deeper connection with one another throughout their time in the retreat.

Their fellow contestants then voted for the winner - leading Jawahir and Nick to be announced as the winners of season 4 and splitting the $89,000 (£73,500) prize fund at the end of the show!

Jawahir and Nick won Too Hot To Handle season 4
Jawahir and Nick won Too Hot To Handle season 4. Picture: Netflix
Jawahir and Nick split the prize fund after winning too Hot To Handle season 4
Jawahir and Nick split the prize fund after winning too Hot To Handle season 4. Picture: Netflix

